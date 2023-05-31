Horror fans are just one month away from Insidious: The Red Door’s release. The fifth film in the popular horror series has a lot of things going for it. It has franchise star Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut and returning to star alongside his original co-stars Ty Simpkins and Rose Byrne. Red Door’s officially closing out the Lambert family’s story which understandably led a lot of people to believe that this would be the final film in the franchise. However, now that doesn’t seem to be the case as it's being reported that a sixth film, Thread: An Insidious Tale, is in the works from Screen Gems, Blumhouse, and Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Deadline reported that Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani are closing in on deals to star in the film with Moon Knight’s Jeremy Slater directing the spooky project from a screenplay he wrote. Slater has experience directing horror with the underrated Exorcist TV series, but Thread will be his feature directorial debut. While this is fresh horror news, there’s quite a bit of information we already know about the supposed sixth film. The story would be an “offshoot” of the series and not follow the Lamberts or any of the established characters. It would instead see a “husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.”

While preventing someone's death is nothing new for Insidious, the ghostly realm that haunts this world “The Further” hasn’t been known for its spells (unless you count demonic possessions and curses as spells) or time travel. At least time travel in the traditional sense. The Further also has acted as an entity out of time and space so it's going to be exciting to see how those “time travel” elements expand the lore of this terrifying realm. This film at least sounds like another emotionally twisted family tale of survival. On top of that, with the series moving on from the Lamberts, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better actors to pick up the frightening baton than Nanjiani and Moore.

Insidious is a Scary Genre Darling

While it’s a bit surprising that a new Insidious film has already been greenlit a month before the next film releases, it really shouldn’t be for this one reason. It’s one of the most financially successful horror franchises of all time. In just four small budget films, Insidious had made over $543 million worldwide. It’s been five years since the last film, Insidious: The Last Key so it will be interesting to see how Red Door will perform when compared to the rest of the series which was at the height of its spooky power. Given that it's another smartly budget film from Blumhouse, and it's the concussion to the Lamberts’ arc, it’s poised to be another horror hit for 2023. Also, the franchise overall has been very good in terms of its quality. Despite being a spinoff, it’ll be interesting to see if Red Door sets up Thread in any terrifying way.

When Does Insidious: The Red Door Release?

While Thread: An Insidious Tale doesn’t have a release date yet, Insidious: The Red Door will be bringing back the franchise to haunt theaters on July 7, 2023. While horror fans wait to learn more about Thread, you can watch Red Door’s trailer down below.