While the summer was rocky at the box office, one of the bona fide success stories was Insidious: The Red Door. The final film in the Lambert saga quickly became the highest grossing horror film of 2023 and now the legacy sequel will be heading to physical media this spooky season. The Red Door will be released on Blu-ray and DVD September 12.

The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack will include two featurettes, “Past, Present, Further” and “A Possessed Director”. The latter of which is presumably about star Patrick Wilson who made his directorial debut with The Red Door. For horror fans that was the main hook of the new film as the genre veteran has been beloved for over a decade in not only the Insidious franchise, but The Conjuring franchise as well.

The Further Continues to Print Blood Red Money

While The Red Door didn’t get the best reviews, with $187 million worldwide, the sequel easily became the highest grossing film in the franchise. Also, like mentioned before, it surpassed another Blumhouse film M3GAN to become the highest grossing horror film of the year. In a summer where $300 million plus blockbusters were bombing or underperforming, this little $16 million nightmare reminded moviegoers that bigger budgets never guarantees success. It also helped that Wilson returned to the franchise with so much love and care. It’s not a movie for everyone, but this was a great and surprisingly emotional father-son story. The film takes place ten years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2 when Josh and Dalton Lambert forgot their horrific journey through The Further. However, in the decade since this event Josh has grown apart from his family, including Dalton who’s now going off to college. In a last ditch effort to connect with his son, Josh takes Dalton to college which inadvertently helps the demons of The Further haunt them again. Like James Wan and Leigh Whannell before him, Wilson brought such a haunting atmosphere to his version of the series. Particularly the jump scares were classic Insidious with the CAT scan scene instantly joining the ranks of some of the best traumatizing moments from the franchise. It was also just great to see Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, and Rose Byrne return to the horror franchise after many years of being away.

What’s Next For Insidious?

While Insidious: The Red Door was billed as the final chapter in the franchise, this isn’t the end. The Lamberts’ horror may finally be over, but a new spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale is officially in the works. With the success of Red Door it’s also safe to assume there will be many more trips to The Further besides that in the near future. Until then, you can pre-order Insidious: The Red Door on Blu-ray on Amazon now. The film is also currently available on VOD.