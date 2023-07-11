The Insidious franchise recently returned to the big screen after five years since the release of the fourth entry in 2018. The fifth installment, titled Insidious: The Red Door, marks Insidious veteran Patrick Wilson's directorial debut, and it has been generating impressive box office revenue since its premiere on July 7. Shortly after dethroning Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the top of the domestic box office, the horror saga yet again reached an all-time high as the fifth entry marked the franchise's highest opening weekend in ten years, surpassing 2013's Insidious: Chapter 2.

Debuting the fifth installment in more than 3,000 domestic theaters seems like a huge risk, but Sony appears to have handled it wisely, as Insidious: The Red Door has so far made over $64 million against its relatively low $16 million budget. And considering the horror feature debuted between Dial of Destiny and the upcoming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, both of which reportedly cost around $600 million to produce, Insidious: The Red Door managed to dominate the domestic box office, even taking the top spot, with a previous $32.6 million earnings in a span of three days. Moreover, the Wilson-directed horror flick also grossed $5 million in Thursday previews, which is more than what the said studio could have asked for.

Though the last installment performed pretty well at the box office, the return to The Further also generated mixed reviews, gaining only a 36% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While James Wan's first Insidious movie may have made less than $100 million worldwide, it's the only film in the franchise with a "fresh" rating, sitting at 66%, with the rest of the series sitting in the 30s on the review aggregator. Though some criticize the fifth entry for having a different vibe than the previous installments, the franchise remains a success with fans — the fifth film currently holds a 71% audience score. However, though Insidious: The Red Door appears to be desperately pushing the "fan service" narrative at times, the likable characters made up for the film's weaker elements, with Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins returning to reprise their roles, along with Lin Shaye's brief appearance at the end. Moreover, newcomer Sinclair Daniel captivated audiences with her scene-stealing performance as Chris Winslow. While The Red Door still has a ways to go to top The Last Key's $172 million lifetime total, the strong start is a great sign for the fifth film.

Is This the End of the Insidious Saga?

It's not the end yet, per se, but the Lambert family's tale ends with Insidious: The Red Door. The Insidious Saga, however, continues with Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani at the forefront of the story. Titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, the spinoff movie was announced one month before the release of Insidious 5. Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist) will be sitting in the director's chair under Screen Gems, Blumhouse, and Wan’s Atomic Monster. In addition, details about the spinoff remain hidden, but the plot will reportedly center around a husband and wife (Moore and Nanjiani) as they try to use a spell that can potentially lead them to prevent the death of their daughter. However, as is typical Insidious fashion, nothing comes without grave repercussions.

