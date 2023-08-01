The Big Picture Insidious: The Red Door is now available for digital streaming, allowing fans to experience the franchise's traditional haunting atmosphere and terrifying entities from the comfort of their own homes.

Fans of the terrifying franchise can now watch its latest installment from the comfort of their home as Insidious: The Red Door has just arrived on digital. As the film haunts its way to digital outlets, the official Fandango Twitter account has revealed an extended 10-minute preview of the film, showcasing the horrors that await viewers.

The clip features Dalton Lambert, played by Ty Simpkins, now grown up and attending an art class in college. Encouraged by his passionate instructor, Dalton manages to unknowingly recreate the titular Red Door that enters The Further. However, his class assignment only foreshadows the horrors to come as the preview also features ​​Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) receiving an MRI scan, only to find himself trapped alongside a terrifying entity, with the machine’s claustrophobic atmosphere only increasing the scare factor.

The extended preview fully showcases what fans have come to expect from the franchise with its traditional haunting atmosphere and terrifying entities lurking in the shadows. For audiences that missed out on the latest terrifying tale on the big screen, Insidious: The Red Door features the return of the Lambert family, who, after repressing their memories of their early hauntings, soon find themselves back to The Further, where they must revisit the horrors that once haunted them. Now with the film finally available digitally, fans can revisit their favorite scary moments from the hit movie.

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Reaches a New Milestone at the Box Office

It’s been 13 years since audiences were introduced to the Lambert family, and it looks like audiences can’t get enough scares from the franchise. Despite an onslaught of competition during the summer movie season, Insidious: The Red Door has managed to gross over $174 million at the global box office, surpassing previous installments in the franchise and being one of the biggest horror films of the year so far. In recent years, horror has proven to be increasingly lucrative at the box office, showcased by the growing interest in the Insidious franchise. While The Red Door has advertised itself as the final chapter in the saga, there may still be room for more in the future following the ominous tease at the end credits alongside the previous announcement of a spin-off already in development titled Thread: An Insidious Tale. Additional details will be revealed as the upcoming project continues further into development, but until then, fans can step back into the latest chapter in the saga with Insidious: The Red Door, which is now available on digital.

Insidious: The Red Door is now available on digital. Check out the extended preview from the latest chapter in the franchise below.