Sony took advantage of a short window of quietude (and an opportunity to counter-program) between two tent-poles, as it debuted the horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door in over 3,000 domestic theaters this weekend. The film topped the box office on its first day, grossing more than $15 million, which includes the $5 million it grossed in Thursday previews. Insidious 5 is on track to deliver a stunning $30 million-plus opening weekend, coming in way ahead of projections, which were hovering around $25 million.

This would actually put it slightly above the $29 million opening weekend that its immediate predecessor — Insidious: The Last Key — delivered in 2018. The first Insidious, directed by James Wan, grossed $13 million in its opening weekend, and finished with a hair under $100 million worldwide in 2011. Insidious: Chapter 2 made a franchise-topping $40 million in its debut weekend, and concluded its theatrical run with $161 million globally.

As you’d expect from the fifth installment of a horror movie franchise, Insidious 5 has received mixed reviews, currently sitting at a “rotten” 36% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Nate Richard wrote in his review that even though the movie “might not be the scariest installment in the franchise, but it feels a lot more human than the others before it.” The film marks the directorial debut of series star Patrick Wilson, who also headlines Conjuring franchise.

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Image via Disney

RELATED: Every Insidious Movie Ranked, From 'The Last Key' to 'The Red Door'

Insidious 5 is looking to successfully scare away last week’s number one film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, from the top spot. Another fifth chapter in a long-running franchise, Dial of Destiny added $7.6 million on its second Friday, pushing its running domestic total past the $100 million mark. The film has grossed $102 million so far, and is expected to hit $120 million domestically by Sunday, after an estimated second weekend haul of around $25 million. This would mark a franchise-worst 58% second-weekend decline.

Like most faith-based films, the Jim Caviezel-starrer Sound of Freedom had a front-loaded debut as it topped the chart on July 4 with over $11 million. The movie appears to have regained energy on Friday, and is eyeing a third-place finish after grossing $4.7 million. Sound of Freedom could hit $36 million by Sunday, which would be a spectacular showing for a niche title that explicitly targets right-wing conspiracy theorists.

Two Animated Movies Rounded Out the Top 5

Coming in at the fourth and fifth spots this weekend are Disney’s Elemental and Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — two animated movies that have performed very differently at the box office. While Elemental showed some sign of life after delivering one of the worst openings in Pixar history — the movie currently sits at $102 million domestically, after a fourth Friday of $2.9 million — Across the Spider-Verse made $2.6 million on its sixth Friday, taking its running domestic total to $352 million. Elsewhere at the box office, Lionsgate’s well-reviewed R-rated comedy Joy Ride wasn’t exactly able to capitalize on No Hard Feelings’ excellent performance over the last couple of weeks, as it debuted outside the top five with $2.6 million on Friday. You can watch our interview with Insidious 5 producers Jason Blum and Wan here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.