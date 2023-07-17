While the Summer box office has been full of disappointing performances from major $100 million blockbusters, the horror genre has once again reminded moviegoers that they remain king with Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth film in the popular Insidious franchise proved all the haters wrong, making $33 million in its opening weekend and landing in the top spot at the box office. Red Door’s power isn’t waning as the film has just crossed the $120 million mark worldwide in its second weekend of release.

While Red Door moved down to the third spot thanks to Mission: Impossible, it made another $13 million this past weekend bringing its domestic total to $58 million and its worldwide total up to $122.58 million dollars. This is insane given the film only had a refreshing budget of around $16 million (ironically, the biggest budget Insidious has ever had). However, it shouldn’t be surprising that Insidious is doing well as the franchise is known for being a huge box office draw. When the original Insidious scared its way onto the scene in 2011 it made $100.1 million worldwide which opened The Further to more frighteningly good sequels. Insidious: Chapter 2 made $161.9 million worldwide, Chapter 3 made $112.9 million worldwide, and The Last Key was the most successful film in the series making $167.8 million worldwide when it released in 2018.

Insidious has always been a consistent moneymaker, but Red Door’s performance is even more impressive when you compare it to the other horror releases of 2023 thus far. Scream VI made $168.9 million worldwide, Evil Dead Rise made $146.7 million worldwide, and M3GAN made $179.6 million worldwide. While the $170 million range is a long shot, passing Evil Dead and the $150 mark isn’t out of the realm of possibility. As it stands right now after its second weekend, Red Door is the third highest grossing film in the franchise and has already passed the original and Chapter 3 at the worldwide box office.

Why Is Insidious a Box Office Hit?

There are many reasons for Red Door defying all expectations, but it feels like general moviegoers have forgotten about Insidious’ demonic power. It can be argued more so than ever The Conjuring that Insidious is the most popular modern horror franchise. The horror series has made over $500 million worldwide and, despite taking a five-year absence in between films, the allure of The Further remains strong. The other big reason for Insidious’ success is it brought back the Lambert family who hadn’t been focused on since Chapter 2. With a compellingly tragic father-son tale, star and first time director Patrick Wilson played to the franchise’s strengths. At its core, Insidious has always been about family, parenthood, and outrunning the ghosts of our past. All relatable things that made us scared even before horror fans entered the rich lore of The Further. Wilson gave the Lambert family an emotional and entertainingly terrifying final chapter. That’s something that can’t be said about most franchises today, let alone ones in the horror genre. Red Door has reminded us of so many things, but mainly that you don’t need a record-breaking budget to tell a meaningful story.

