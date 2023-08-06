The Big Picture Insidious: The Red Door is now the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, surpassing M3GAN with a global total of $182.5 million.

The film's success can be attributed to a strong international performance, particularly in Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Releasing the film alongside major summer blockbusters like Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible was a risky move, but it paid off for the horror franchise.

Sony's Insidious: The Red Door opened to decent reviews and is already the highest-grossing film of the Insidious franchise, and it can now add another crown to its box office achievements: The fifth Insidious installment has become the highest-grossing horror film of 2023.

Insidious: The Red Door has earned $182.5 million at the worldwide box office after a month in theaters. This surpasses Universal's M3GAN, which was previously 2023's highest-grossing horror film with a global cumulative total of $180 million. While the two films may have been distributed by rival studios, both of them are products of horror mainstay Blumhouse Productions, which has seen a string of successful films released on its slate in recent years.

The newest Insidious film earned its title by making another $2.5 million overseas this weekend, from more than 2,200 screens in 59 international markets. This gives the film an international cumulative total of $101.8 million. Combine this with the film's domestic legs, which have brought in another $1.1 million this weekend on 824 screens across the United States, and the film's domestic total has ballooned to $80.6 million. Mexico remains the film's best-performing international market, with a cumulative Mexican total of $13.8 million. The United Kingdom is close behind with another $10 million.

The Summer Gamble Paid Off for Insidious

Sony is likely quite happy with the performance of Insidious: The Red Door, especially given that it opened with some stiff competition. The film premiered alongside Disney and Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Paramount's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, both expected to be powerhouses. While Dial of Destiny has consistently underperformed, Mission: Impossible is closing in on half a billion dollars at the global box office, as it recently passed $493 million. Beyond this, Insidious would face the biggest juggernaut of the summer premiering just two weeks later — Universal's Oppenheimer and Warner Bros.' Barbie, with the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon already earning nearly $1.5 billion globally between the two films.

Releasing any film alongside "Barbenheimer" was clearly a risky bet for any studio, but it appears to have paid off for the horror franchise. Fans may have been eager to see the work of the film's star, Patrick Wilson, who, beyond returning as Josh Lambert, helmed the film in his directorial debut. Insidious: The Red Door also stars Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Hiam Abbass, and Sinclair Daniel. Wilson directed from a script by Scott Teems and a story by Teems and Leigh Whannell. The film was produced by franchise co-creator James Wan, Oren Peli, and Whannell for Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films, as well as Jason Blum for Blumhouse.

The film is likely to generate even more revenue for Sony given that it has recently been released for digital streaming. It remains unclear if any more frights will be cooked up in the Insidious franchise — The Red Door was billed as the final chapter of the saga for the Lambert family. However, a spinoff film titled Thread: An Insidious Tale is reportedly in the works starring Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore, with Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater set to direct.

