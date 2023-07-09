Sony played a huge gamble this week, as it debuted Insidious: The Red Door in over 3,000 domestic theaters, sandwiched between Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — two tent poles with a combined reported budget of around $600 million. Call it counter-programming or just impeccable insight, but the horror sequel, budgeted at a modest $16 million, has delivered more than the studio could've asked for in its opening weekend of release.

Not only did Insidious 5 top the domestic chart, unseating Dial of Destiny from the top spot with a better-than-expected $32.6 million debut, but it also did remarkably well overseas. The fifth film in the long-running horror franchise added $31 million from overseas markets, delivering the best debut for a horror picture since 2019. The film’s current worldwide haul stands at an excellent $64 million.

Insidious 5 marks series star Patrick Wilson’s feature directorial debut; he also leads the even bigger Conjuring film franchise. Reviews for Insidious 5, as one would expect for a fifth installment in a horror series, have been mixed at best. The movie sits at a “rotten” 37% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and was able to earn only a disappointing C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which suggests that its commercial performance might be front-loaded. Sony reported excellent trends across key markets. The movie generated $7.7 million in the Asia Pacific region, over $11 million in Latin America, and nearly $10 million in Europe. It delivered the biggest horror opening of all time in the Philippines and was given the widest-ever release for a horror movie in India. The film is currently playing in 52 International territories, with key markets such as South Korea, Spain, and Indonesia yet to open.

Image via Sony

How Does the Movie Compare to Past Insidious Chapters?

Insidious 5 is well on its way to delivering one of the best totals of the franchise, which began over a decade ago. Directed by James Wan, the micro-budget first Insidious film concluded its global run with just under $100 million worldwide. Also directed by Wan, Insidious: Chapter 2 made a little over $160 million worldwide in 2013. Insidious: Chapter 3 grossed $120 million worldwide in 2015, and Insidious: The Last Key remains the franchise’s top-grossing installment, with $172 million worldwide in 2018.

Horror, unlike most other genres, has continued to attract audiences in the post-pandemic era. Even as they've rejected big-budget superhero movies, viewers have shown up for a series of hits such as Scream VI, Smile, Evil Dead Rise, M3GAN, and more. It remains to be seen if this year’s other big horror releases — The Nun II and David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer — are able to capitalize on this momentum.

Insidious: The Red Door is now playing in theaters. You can watch our interview with Wan and producer Jason Blum here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.