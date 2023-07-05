A new image from Insidious: The Red Door has been released in anticipation of the sequel's arrival in theatres on July 7 via Entertainment Weekly. After the demons from the Further have manifested in many different ways across the years, the dynamic will be different this time around, with Dalton (Ty Sympkins) being a grown-up. The latest sequel from the series is a direct continuation of Insidious 2, even if it's technically the fifth installment in the famous horror franchise. Get ready to head back to a dimension parallel to our own, where unspeakable evil resides.

It couldn't be an Insidious story featuring the Lamberts without the return of Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne), as the couple once again must face the dangers related to his son's connection to the Further. Ten years after their last appearance, it's time for Dalton to go to college, and he's been fortunate enough to be accepted at a prestigious school. But the road trip to get him moved into his dorm could be ruined when the demons from the family's past come back to haunt them. It's time for the Lamberts to go straight into The Further to get rid of the problem, facing their greatest fears.

When the franchise made its debut back in 2010, the Lamberts used to think their house was haunted when they began to see mysterious things around them. But after they moved into a new place, Renai witnessed another appearance from a ghost, prompting them to look for a different explanation. With the help of the psychic, Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), the family comes to understand that it is Dalton who is connected to the Further, and the hauntings are unrelated to the places where they live. Even with answers they weren't able to escape the reaches of the demonic shadow realm, as Josh ended up possessed by the conclusion of the first movie.

Image via Sony/Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: New 'Insidious' Art Unveiled Behind 'The Red Door' Pop-Ups in Major Cities

Patrick Wilson Is Going Back to Atlantis Next

After he confronts the demons from The Further, Wilson is set to visit another one of his successful roles from recent years. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) will be forced to fight against an ancient power that has been unleashed on both the people of Atlantis and the humans of the surface. Wilson will reprise his role as Aquaman's half-brother, Orm. After they fought in a brutal duel during the first installment, the character finds himself imprisoned for trying to take over the planet in the name of Atlantis.

You can check out the new image from Insidious: The Red Door above and you can watch the trailer below, before the film makes its way to the big screen on July 7.