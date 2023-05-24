A new image from the upcoming and long-awaited new film Insidious: The Red Door has just been released as a Fandango exclusive. The new image gives us an illuminating look at Patrick Wilson's return to the Insidious franchise. The film, produced by the king of horror James Wan, is set to be released to theaters on July 7, 2023.

The Insidious franchise first tip-toed through the tulips of horror cinema in 2011, when the first film premiered in theaters. The film focuses on the Lambert family, who find themselves at a loss when their son inexplicably goes into a comatose state. But what the family does not know is that the son has become a vessel for supernatural beings. The film was an instant success, shocking viewers with its signature creepy imagery, jump scares, and effective use of Tiny Tim's "Tiptoe Through The Tulips". Over the past twelve years, the film has had three sequels. The last sequel, Insidious: The Last Key, which premiered in 2018, veered away from the Lambert family.

However, it looks like Insidious: The Red Door will bring us back to the Lamberts. Patrick Wilson returns as Josh Lambert, the family patriarch. Wilson also directs the film. Rose Byrne will also be returning as Renai Lambert. The film will show a now grown-up Dalton Lambert as he heads to college. However, the demons of his childhood make their return, putting his life and future in the balance.

Patrick Wilson Shines a Light on New Horrors

The new image, released today, shows Wilson in his reprise role as Josh Lambert. The image shows him in a close-up shot, in a dark room. He holds up a lantern, which illuminates an expression of horror and shock on his face. The image does little to reveal what sort of horrors we are to expect from the new film, it seems to purposely obfuscate whatever demons we will be introduced to in the upcoming film, showing us only the horror that it inspires in its characters. Such denial is certainly tantalizing. And you won't have to wait all that long to see what put that look of horror on Josh Lambert's face.

The film was written by Scott Teems, based on an original story by Leigh Whannell. Wan, Jason Blum, and Oren Peli serve as producers of the film. You can catch Insidious: The Red Door in theaters on July 7, 2023. You can check out the new image below: