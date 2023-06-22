2023 has already been an amazing year for horror. That only looks to continue with Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth entry in the popular Blumhouse and James Wan produced franchise releases in early July with star Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut. The marketing has all been focused on the exciting return of the Lambert family, but now the latest Insidious promotion allows you to enter “The Further”. All you have to do is dare to pick up the phone and call a haunted number.

If you’re brave enough to call 310-634-1918 none other than Lin Shaye’s Elise will answer. She’ll count down to 10, similar to her rituals in the film series. One demonic sound later, you have officially entered The Further and the call abruptly ends. However, that’s not all. If you text the same number, you’ll be able to join the Insidious fan base on Sony's community page. This will grant you exclusive access to new Red Door content before the film’s theatrical debut.

What’s The Red Door About?

Insidious: The Red Door picks up a decade after Chapter 2 with the Lambert family preparing Dalton (Ty Simpkins) for college. Josh (Wilson) and Dalton’s dark ties from The Further were severed at the end of the second film. However, you can’t keep scary powerful demons down for long and in The Red Door, The Further is out for revenge. While The Further has evolved throughout the franchise, this is a demonic playground not too dissimilar to something like The Upside Down in Stranger Things. It’s another plane of existence separate from time and space that houses now iconic entities like “The Lipstick Face Demon” and “The Bride in Black”.

However, demons aren’t the only things trapped down in The Further as there are good spirits like Elise acting as guiding lights for lost souls. Elise was killed by a possessed Josh at the end of the first film but has been a central figure of the series appearing in every film thus far. Given her deceased state, it’s going to be interesting to see how she’s used in Red Door. Whatever the case may be, Shaye's performance has been one of the best parts of Insidious as a whole.

When Does The Red Door Release?

Insidious: The Red Door frightens its way to theaters on July 7, 2023. It may be the final chapter for the ill-fated Lambert family, but the franchise will scare on in a future spin-off, Thread: An Insidious Tale. Until then, you can enter The Further by calling or texting the number below.