Fans are ready to enter “The Further” with Insidious: The Red Door. The feature isn’t just another tale in a horror franchise or your typical haunted house story. The long-running franchise takes fans to its dark spiritual realm where the spirits haunt people to death. The excitement is running high for the next iteration and rightfully so.

To give a taste of what’s to come and answer some of the burning questions, the makers have come up with a new text message campaign. In a new video, actors Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins dare the fans to send their movie-related questions to 310-634-1918, and the cast will pick up a few questions to answer.

What’s Insidious: The Red Door About?

The upcoming feature is a direct sequel to Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2 and is set a decade after the ending events of the second film. The previously released trailer sees Josh Lambert setting off to drop his son Dalton at a new Ivy League university, however, things go south when Dalton’s college dream turns into a nightmare as the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. So, to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton will return to the Further once again to stop the family’s nightmare.

The franchise stands out because, unlike other horror franchises, which see a usual case of a haunted house or demonic possession, Insidious’s connective tissue lies in generational trauma, and its dark spiritual realm, The Further, which inspired a similar concept of the Upside Down in Stranger Things, and the notion of cursed families which has kept the fans engaged and connected all these years. The upcoming installment will be the last in the franchise as it heads into a new direction with the spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale. Nonetheless, the franchise has been a successful one in entertaining fans around the world.

The movie also marks Wilson’s directorial debut from a screenplay by Scott Teems and a story by Leigh Whannell. The movie features Wilson as Josh Lambert and Simpkins as Dalton along with returning cast members Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier, and Andrew Astor as Foster. Further, rounding off the cast in undisclosed roles are Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Jarquez McClendon.

Insidious: The Red Door frightens its way to theaters on July 7. You can check out the new announcement below: