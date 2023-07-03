Red doors are appearing all around the United States in anticipation of the Lambert family's return in Insidious: The Red Door. Rather than acting as terrifying gates to the Further, however, these pop-ups are art installations featuring special promotional pieces for the upcoming legacy sequel. The official Insidious Twitter account took a peak behind each door to reveal six unique pieces of art celebrating the history of the Blumhouse horror franchise made by six different artists which are currently on display in several major cities.

Of the six doors, four are located in Los Angeles with Ezra One's artwork on La Brea and Hollywood, Sloe's on 6227 W Sunset Blvd and Argyle Ave, Scrap's on W Pico Blvd and S Highland Ave, and Mister Toledo's on Venice Blvd E/O Overland Ave with the remaining two being Damien Mitchell's in New York at Astor Place (NoHo/East Village) on 410 Lafayette and Cujodah's in Chicago at Sheffield and Rosco in Wrigleyville. Each piece takes a sinister look into the Further with a dark red color palette and the various demons of the franchise peering out including the infamous Lipstick-Face Demon. It's not just the demons that appear either imagery from the franchise including the Lambert house and a young Dalton (Ty Simpkins) are depicted along with a number of easter eggs and nods to the horror franchise for fans. While each artist brings their own style, they all capture the surreal, nightmarish feel of the Insidious franchise that makes these films so memorable.

These doors are just the latest intriguing and interactive marketing promotions for fans to experience ahead of the film's release. Some passersby on Hollywood Blvd. became the unfortunate victims of the Lipstick-Face Demon as part of a pop-up that saw the malevolent spirit pop out at anyone foolish enough to open the red door. Even without a phone number to enter the Further or ask questions of The Red Door's cast, the return for Insidious is an exciting one considering it's been ten years since the last film starring the Lambert family. Moreover, franchise and genre star Patrick Wilson will be behind the camera in his directorial debut, offering up his own ideas for the new nightmare penned by Leigh Whannell.

Image via Sony

What Is Insidious: The Red Door About?

Insidious: The Red Door will see the Lambert family — Wilson, Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor — face their demons for the last time. Taking place ten years after having all memory of the evil beings repressed in Insidious: Chapter 2, the film sees Dalton (Simpkins) heading off to a prestigious Ivy League university only for the demons to creep their way back into his and his father Josh's (Wilson) life. Together, they take the fight back to the Further, hoping to close the red door, and this nightmarish chapter of their lives, for good.

Insidious: The Red Door premieres in theaters on July 7. Check out the art behind the red doors below.