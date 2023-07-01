Horror fans have been eating well the last couple of years with terrifying franchise returns and legacy sequels scaring up the big screen. In a year when Scream VI and Evil Dead Rise have elevated the genre sequel, Insidious is the next series to make a haunting comeback with Insidious: The Red Door. The big hook for this fifth entry is the return of the Lambert family composed of Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Rose Byrne. The film’s set to hit theaters in July and now, in a new promo, Sony and Blumhouse dare fans to open the iconic “Red Door.”

The 40-second promo highlights an interactive pop-up advertisement on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles with a temping Red Door. On the other side of the door, Insidious’ famous “Lipstick-Face Demon” from the very first film waits to terrorize unsuspecting passersby. In the first movie, it wanted to possess Dalton's (Simpkins) body for its nefarious purposes. However, the cinematic demon now has moved on to Hollywood and scaring the living heck out of helpless bystanders on the street. Watching people get scared can be fun when you're not the one being scared and some of the reactions found in this video are particularly hilarious. Especially, if you're a sick and twisted horror fan.

What Is The Red Door About?

Insidious: The Red Door takes place a decade after the events of Chapter 2. Josh (Wilson) and Dalton Lambert may have forgotten about the demons of “The Further,” but this hellish ghostly dimension hasn't forgotten about them. The Further, led by the Lipstick-Face Demon, is slowly infecting their lives once more. Dalton’s now off to college, but that only strengthens the demon's grasp on the Lamberts as their dark visions quickly become a deadly reality. Another unique aspect of this sequel is that it marks Wilson’s directorial debut. That has gotten many horror fans excited as the actor has been a genre staple for the last decade. Besides Insidious, Wilson is one of the main focuses of The Conjuring series and has starred in other smaller horror gems like In the Tall Grass. It’s going to be interesting to see what he brings behind the camera given his vast experience with this spooky genre and this franchise.

The Red Door has had an amazing marketing campaign thus far, par for the course with major horror films these days, which has included a number you could call to enter The Further. When you combine that with the fact that this is the final chapter for the Lambert family, Red Door’s shaping up to be one wild atmospheric ride that needs to be seen in theaters. Especially since the Red Door itself inside The Further is one of Insidious’ most recognizable images.

When Does The Red Door Release?

Insidious: The Red Door is releasing exclusively in theaters on July 7, 2023. Again, this is the final film for the Lamberts, but the franchise will live on with the upcoming spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale. While horror fans anxiously wait to re-enter The Further, you can view the devilishly fun Red Door promo down below.