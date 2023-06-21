It has been another spectacular year for horror, especially for big franchises like Scream and Evil Dead. The next big franchise return for 2023 is Insidious, with the fifth entry in the series Insidious: The Red Door. There are so many reasons to get excited about this legacy sequel. Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins are returning to The Further for the first time in a decade, with Wilson even making his directorial debut for the film. Now, just a few weeks from Insidious’ dreadful return, The Red Door has received a haunting PG-13 rating.

The rating is for “violence, terror, frightening images, strong language, and suggestive references”. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as every previous Insidious film has been rated PG-13. While this may be disappointing to some horror fans, the Insidious franchise has been the gold standard for PG-13 horror. Particularly, the first three chapters in the series are some of the scariest films of the 21st century. This ghoulish series always knows how to mess with its audience. Whether it be the extremely thick atmosphere or spine-chilling musical score or the perfectly timed jump scares, Insidious never ceases to get under your skin. It has gleefully reminded audiences that jump scares can be an artful when executed with frightening care

What’s The Red Door About?

Insidious: The Red Door picks up ten years after the events of Chapter 2. The Lambert family has moved on from The Further and Dalton (Simpkins) is going off to start college. However, although both Josh (Wilson) and Dalton have forgotten about their dark past, The Further hasn’t. Soon after arriving at school, familiar demons’ reign of terror begins again and the Lambert family's lives are thrown further into hellish chaos.

Their literal haunting may have stopped after the events of Chapter 2, but their demons already left their lasting mark on the family. At the beginning of The Red Door it looks like Josh and Renai (Byrne) are separated, and their family ties have been broken. This is perfect for any demon of The Further to feed off of. Also, in a blood-red sea of legacy characters, Lin Shaye’s Elise will be returning to help this ill-fated family battle evil once more. While this has been billed as the final chapter in the Lambert family’s story, the Insidious franchise will horrifyingly live on with the spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale.

When Does The Red Door Release?

Insidious: The Red Door releases in theaters on July 7. Tickets to re-enter The Further are on sale now. You can view the latest trailer for The Red Door down below.