Horror has been one of the few saviors at the box office lately with Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, and Smile reminding moviegoers no genre is better on the big screen. The next hellishly fun example of this is Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth film in the Insidious franchise has the Lambert family returning after a decade with the receipts to prove that this demonic series is one horror’s best. The Red Door is off to a hot start making $5 million in box office previews.

This comes to us from Deadline who also point out that this preview result is almost as much as another fifth film in an iconic franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. That film made $5.2 million in its own Thursday previews last week. Now Red Door is not going to have the $60 million opening Dial of Destiny had, but it’s on track to have a very respectable $22 million opening weekend. If those numbers hold true this would give Red Door at least the fourth-highest opening in the franchise’s history. The original Insidious opened at a modest $13 million before the series exploded with Chapter 2 making $40 million, Chapter 3 making $22.6 million, and The Last Key making $29.5 million in their respective opening weekends. However, the $22 million and the Thursday previews are a great sign of life as every film in the franchise has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide in their box office runs. Chapter 3’s similar opening got the film to $112.9 million worldwide. Another reason Red Door impresses is because of its budget. This film had an estimated budget of only $10-16 million. In a world where many $200+ million blockbusters are losing money, that’s very refreshing. Red Door is going to make its budget back and then some this week following in the footsteps of other recent PG-13 horror gems like M3GAN and The Boogeyman.

What’s The Red Door About?

The Red Door takes place a decade after the Lambert family reunited following their victory against the demon infested “Further”. Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is off to college now, but the scary other dimension hasn’t forgotten about him or his family. Led by the now iconic “Lipstick Face Demon”, The Further sets out for revenge against Dalton and his father Josh (Patrick Wilson). The film is also a huge milestone for Wilson who makes his directorial debut with Red Door. That has excited a lot of horror fans who love the actor for his great genre contributions including Insidious and The Conjuring franchises. While the prime box office $160+ million days of the franchise might be over, it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of spooky legs Red Door has. In an action heavy summer which has seen the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Indiana Jones, and Ethan Hunt, Insidious might be the counter programming theaters need at the moment.

Image via Sony

RELATED: What Happened to the 'Insidious'/'Sinister' Crossover?

Return to The Further

Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters now. It may have been promoted as that last film in the franchise, but a spin-off titled Thread: An Insidious Tale is also in early development. Before you and your horror loving friends rush out to the theater, you can view Red Door’s haunting trailer down below.