It has been another exciting year for horror. That only looks to continue this summer with Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth installment of the Insidious franchise is releasing this July and is taking the iconic horror series back to its terrifying roots with the return of the cursed Lambert family. Patrick Wilson. Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Lin Shaye are all reentering The Further. Now in The Red Door’s final trailer, horror fans are teased a dreadful finale 10 years in the making.

The whole marketing campaign for The Red Door has all been focused on the demons from our past that haunt and follow us. Specifically the demons from Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. The final trailer intercuts iconic imagery, lines, and scares from the first two films directed by James Wan with new nightmares that are sure to keep horror fans gleefully up until the film’s release. Although it's a decade later, and Dalton (Simpkins) is off to college, The Further hasn’t forgotten about the Lambert family despite their best efforts. The atmosphere found in this trailer is classic Insidious with a scene involving a cat scan sure to have anyone gasping for air.

Reentering The Further One Last Time

The other major part of this trailer is the prominent presence of Elise (Shaye) who, over the course of the series, has become a genre staple. Despite dying in the shocking ending of the first film, Shaye is one of the few actors in this franchise to be in every entry. Whether it be by prequel or as a spiritual guide, you can’t have an Insidious film without Elise’s calming spirit. It looks like she’ll be returning to The Red Door as a force for good beyond the grave with a few old video type recordings along the way for good bloody measure. She’s also featured as a main player in the new spooky poster that sees Shaye, Wilson, Bryne, and Simpkins in front of the series’ legendary red door. How this film expands on The Further and its connection to the Lamberts’ remains to be seen, but the red door is at the center of this finale.

While it's going to be exciting to see this franchise just return in general after a five-year absence, for the Lamberts it's been a decade, the main reason to get pumped about this fifth Insidious film is because Wilson is making his directorial debut. Wilson has been a beloved genre star for over a decade thanks to Insidious, The Conjuring franchise, and the underrated gem In the Tall Grass. In that time he’s also been one of the most underrated actors, so it’s going to be fun to see what Wilson brings behind the camera. Especially since this is Insidious.

When Does Insidious: The Red Door Release?

Insidious: The Red Door releases in theaters on July 7, 2023. This is being pegged as the final chapter for the Lambert family, along with the main part of this hellish universe, but the series will terrify on with the spin-off Thread: An Insidious Tale. Until then, you can view the new poster and trailer for The Red Door down below: