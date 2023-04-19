Blumhouse has unveiled the first trailer for the highly-anticipated horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door. The movie, previously known as Insidious: Fear of the Dark, will unleash new terrors upon the Lambert family, the heroes of the franchise’s first two installments.

In the first Insidious, Renai (Rose Byrne) and Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) hire paranormal investigator Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) after their son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), falls into an inexplicable coma. In the movie, Elise leads the family into the Further, a parallel dimension inhabited by ghosts and demons that try to claim Dalton’s soul. The sequel, Insidious: Chapter 2, deals with the aftermath of the first movie, which ends with Josh being possessed by an angry spirit. Insidious: Chapter 2 should give the Lamberts a happy ending, even more since the third and fourth chapters of the franchise are prequels. However, as the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door reveals, the creepy creatures of the Further are back to haunt the Lamberts.

The trailer for Insidious: The Red Door places the sequel’s story ten years after the Lamberts first fell victim to the Further’s malignant spirits. Dalton is getting ready for college, and the family is confident nothing else could go wrong. Unfortunately, the boy is once more targeted by demons and apparitions, forcing the Lamberts to return to the Further one last time and close the door which makes Dalton's body a portal to the beyond.

When Is Insidious: The Red Door Coming to Theaters?

In addition to reuniting the Lambert family from the first two Insidious films, The Red Door will also mark Wilson's directorial debut. It’s quite fitting for Wilson to make his directorial debut in a franchise co-created by Wan, considering the star helped the horror master launch both Insidious and The Conjuring. Wilson's vast experience as a horror actor should give him a unique perspective behind the cameras, and we are excited to see how the sequel ranks compared to the other Insidious movies.

Insidious: The Red Door is the first movie in the franchise not to be written by Whannell. Instead, Halloween Kill’s Scott Teems takes over scriptwriting duties. In addition to the returning cast of Byrne, Wilson, and Simpkins, the new installment will also star Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass.

Insidious: The Red Door comes out in theaters on July 7. Check out the new trailer below.