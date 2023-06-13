Patrick Wilson's demons are getting a little close for comfort in a new TV spot released for Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth installment into the haunting Insidious franchise. The first film in the series since 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, The Red Door is taking the franchise back to its roots with a continuation of its first two films, as Wilson returns alongside Rose Byrne as Josh and Renai Lambert, this time with Wilson also at the reins in his directorial debut.

The new clip released by Blumhouse sees Wilson as Josh getting an MRI scan, clearly still reeling from the events of Insidious: Chapter 2 ten years later: "My brain's a bit foggy the past few years." Whatever metaphorical demons Josh may be facing are manifesting themselves physically, as Josh is met by an unfriendly demonic presence when the machine appears to break down - with him trapped inside. While this is for sure set to give audiences a scare, Wilson has stated that with him at the helm, the new film is to largely source its scares from the characters' trauma as opposed to cheap tactics such as jump scares. He explained to Empire that he would "only approach this movie from the inside out, looking at what ten years would do to Josh and Renai; what it would do to Dalton [Josh and Renai's son, played by Ty Simpkins]; and what it’s done to the rest of the family... and looking at how we can make that scary and make that emotional. If I’m doing this, it’s going to get ugly for these characters.”

The Lambert family return to the franchise for the first time since 2013, after which the franchise took a detour into prequels with 2015's Insidious: Chapter 3, and The Last Key. Those films were lead by the breakout star and fan favorite character Elise Rainier, a paranormal expert and medium played by icon of the genre, Lin Shaye. Despite the character's death at the conclusion of the series' first film, Shaye remained a constant presence within the franchise, with the actor also returning for the latest installment to appear via old videotapes, seemingly to advise the family. Unfortunately for the Lamberts, it isn't just friendly faces making a comeback, as The Red Door also sees the return of the franchise's most famous supernatural villain, the red "Lipstick-Face" demon. As the series returns to the present, The Red Door will see the conclusion of the Lamberts' story with a finale that has been a decade in the making.

Not The End for Insidious

While the upcoming film will conclude the family's story, it won't be the end of the Insidious franchise, as it will continue via a sixth, spin-off film, Thread: An Insidious Tale. It was reported by Deadline that Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani were closing deals to star in the film.

Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters on July 7.