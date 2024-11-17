Tomorrow, Acorn TV viewers will say goodbye to Inspector Ellis (for now) with the final episode of the crime drama's three-part first season. Originally airing on Channel 5 in the U.K., the detective series has been a rousing success with viewers thus far, carried by the dynamic duo of Broadway icon/Doctor Who alum Sharon D Clarke and Carnival Row star Andrew Gower as Detective Chief Investigator Ellis and Detective Sergeant Chet Harper respectively. Before they sign off, there's still one more grim mystery to solve involving a high-profile disappearance, a severed hand, and, unfortunately for the pair, a meddlesome internet sleuth. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek of Episode 3 which sees Ellis dealing with Wednesday alum Rina Mahoney, who is trying to solve the case on her own and mucks things up for the real police.

Internet detectives can occasionally come in clutch in cases the police seem to be overlooking, but for every helpful citizen, there's also someone who takes things too far — Lydia Green (Mahoney) is that individual. The clip begins with Ellis and Harper questioning her about why her records don't show any history of living in Norfolk. They then turn to the case at hand, to which she reveals she didn't know the missing honeymooners beyond the news reports on social media and only arrived in town the previous day. When she admits that she stopped by their camper, however, things take a sour turn as Ellis and Harper grill her about why her fingerprints are all over the van. It's clear to Ellis that she stole an item — specifically a wedding garter — from the crime scene and used her dog to try and sniff out the bodies and solve the crime herself. While it got results, the detective is none too happy about outside parties contaminating potential evidence that their officers could've used, further complicating their jobs as they move forward with the investigation.

Episode 3, titled "Brindleton," takes Ellis and Harper to its titular town to assist an overwhelmed police force amid one of their biggest cases ever. Ellis has a knack for cracking flagging investigations and ingratiating herself with local departments around London, but this final case will put even her skills to the test, in part because of the attention. The disappearance of the two honeymooners garnered a massive response from the press and the public, drawing people like Lydia out in droves to see things for themselves. When a severed hand is found in their abandoned camper, however, foul play is evident, sending the operation into overdrive to find the killer.

Will We See More of 'Inspector Ellis' in the Future?

Inspector Ellis hails from Shetland writer Paul Logue and The Princess Switch 3 actor turned Murder Is Easy writer Sian Martin. Together, they've worked to make a compelling crime solver in the titular Ellis who overcomes discrimination to solve whatever seemingly-doomed cases she comes across with compassion and a relentless sense of justice. The format seems ripe for a continuation too. A second season could easily continue putting Clarke's detective in new settings around London with more complex cases that further test her skills.

Gower, for his part, could see a future for the crime drama. In an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, he expressed how the setup of film-like episodes leaves the door open for more Ellis if the audience wants it. Moreover, he shared why he thinks the series is so special in the crowded world of British mystery television and how the longer installments give viewers much more of his and Clarke's dynamic duo than the episode count can tell:

"They're their own films. The great thing about it is they're their own 90-minute films, and you really get to sit not only with Ellis and Harper, but the people we meet. So each episode you really land in a case, and you really get to see all the behaviors and the relationships grow. In Season 1, which the three episodes are, you get so much. But yeah, I guess the writers and the channel have set it up that they'll definitely want more. And then, as with every show, it's always whether the audience wants it. I was at the screening last night, and it was a gorgeous response, and it's nice to see that. I think British TV, we can often try and replicate America, and maybe take an idea from over there, but the things we do best is that original drama, and this feels really original. Hopefully, people wanna follow Harper and Ellis, Sharon and myself, on a journey because it's a really great world they've created.

The Season 1 finale of Inspector Ellis will arrive on Acorn TV for viewers in the U.S. and Canada on Monday, November 18. In the meantime, the first two episodes are available to stream now. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Inspector Ellis Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, portrayed by Sharon D Clarke, is a tenacious investigator dispatched to revive stalled cases across northern England. Accompanied by Detective Sergeant Harper (Andrew Gower), she confronts local resistance while unraveling complex crimes, all while grappling with personal demons that fuel her relentless pursuit of justice. Release Date November 4, 2024 Cast Sharon D. Clarke , Andrew Gower , Beau Gadsdon , Daire Scully , Wayne Foskett , Sam Marks , Tom McKay , Aoibheann McCann , William Travis , Chris Reilly , Stephanie Levi-John , Catherine Walker , Kirsten Foster , Michael Wildman , Jonathan Harden , Kaye Wragg , Michael McCloskey-Ooi , Tim Dutton , Tallulah Evans , Paul Mallon , Orla Charlton , Freya Hannan-Mills , Fionn Ó Loingsigh , Allison Harding , Jenny Kavanagh , Brian Markey , Charlotte McCurry , Conor Sánchez , Josh Bolt , Amanda Drew , Harry Marcus , Mark Field , Richard Sherwood , Barry O'Connor Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Expand

Watch on Acorn TV