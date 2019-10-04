‘Inspector Gadget’ Live-Action Movie in the Works at Disney

0

Disney is go-go-going to make a new live-action Inspector Gadget movie based on the popular animated series that I grew up watching — and loving — way back in the 1980s.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce via their Rideback banner, having just produced Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, which grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. The studio has also tapped Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell to pen the script. They’re the writing team that’s behind the Disney+ remake of Home Alone that just landed Dan Mazer to direct. Rideback’s Ryan Halperin will oversee the project for the company.

Inspector Gadget follows a clumsy cop whose body has robotic arms and legs, among other gizmos built into it. His niece Penny and her dog Brain would often help him track down his nemesis Dr. Claw, who leads a criminal organization known as M.A.D. Don Adams voiced the original animated character, while Ivan Sherry voiced the good inspector in the more recent animated series on Netflix.

Matthew Broderick and Rupert Everett starred in an earlier live-action adaptation that grossed $134 million worldwide back in 1999. That version reportedly cost $90 million, however, so if it did turn a profit, it was a small one. As visual effects have become more widespread, the cost has come down a bit, so Disney could probably pull this off for a fraction of the cost. The question is whether the studio is planning to release Gadget in theaters, or whether the film is being developed for its forthcoming streaming service, Disney+.

If you've never seen Inspector Gadget before, well, what are you waiting for? I managed to find a full episode on YouTube, so check out "Magic Gadget" below