BritBox has officially released the first look at their new adaptation of Elizabeth George’s Inspector Lynley crime novels, with the upcoming series now officially in production, and it's tremendously exciting to see these classic stories being brought to the screen for a new audience. The four-part series, simply titled Lynley, has officially started production, with filming currently underway in Ireland and should bring a great mix of crime and drama, as well as some cutting social commentary. The series is being produced by Playground, the award winning company who are most renowned for creating hits like Wolf Hall and All Creatures Great and Small. The books were previously adapted as The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, which aired between 2001 and 2007.

Leading the cast is Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla), who steps into the shoes of DI Tommy Lynley, an aristocratic detective who is both brilliant and somewhat of an outsider within the police force, and his partner, DS Barbara Havers, played by Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso), is his exact opposite in every way, maverick in attitude and very much from a working-class background, but although they're from different sides of the tracks, the pair of them aren't a duo to be messed with.

The series also has a great supporting cast, with Daniel Mays (Franklin) playing DCI Brian Nies, the astute but suspicious senior detective who harbours a serious aversion to Lynley, which is outwardly because of his insecurities about class and also, mainly because, let’s be honest, he knows he’s no longer the smartest person in the room. We’ll also see Niamh Walsh (The English Game) as Helen Clyde, an estate agent and Lynley’s former Oxford classmate whose romantic connection with Lynley is rekindled with they bump into each other while Lynley works on a case. It's rounded out by Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) as tech specialist Tony Bekele, and Joshua Sher (Vera) as forensic scientist Simon St. James.

Who's Behind 'Lynley'?

Via Britbox.

Lynley is created and written by Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Vienna Blood), with Ed Bazalgette (Marie Antoinette, The Last Kingdom) directing and Suzanne McAuley (Magpie Murders) producing, while David Stern, Colin Callender, and Robert Schildhouse serve as executive producers. Author Elizabeth George released a statement and expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I'm thrilled to see Thomas Lynley and Barbara Havers come to television again, especially through the participation of the BBC and BritBox and the production expertise of Playground. Watching my characters brought to life on television is a real celebration.”

Lynley is set to premiere on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada and on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. Stay tuned to Collider for more.