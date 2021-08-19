Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space, which chronicles the groundbreaking historical event known as Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission for a multi-day trip orbiting the Earth. The first two episodes of the series will be released on September 6, followed by two more premiering on September 13 and a feature-length finale airing at the end of the month.

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arcenaux, Dr. Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski make up the team for the mission that will be covered almost in real-time, allowing viewers to go behind the scenes on almost every aspect of Inspiration4 — from their selection process and training to the culmination of the dream of a lifetime. The finale will premiere on Netflix days after the mission's completion.

Jason Hehir (The Last Dance) serves as director and executive producer on the project, alongside executive producers Connor Schell (30 for 30, The Last Dance), Libby Geist (O.J.: Made in America, The Last Dance), and Aaron Cohen for Words & Pictures; Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, and Rebecca Gitlitz for TIME Studios; and Ross Martin, Brad Roth, and Mark Feldstein for Known. The series is also produced by Jonathan D. Woods (A Year in Space) and Jake Rogal (The Last Dance).

Join these civilian astronauts on the mission of a lifetime when Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space premieres starting September 6 on Netflix. You can watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space:

This September, four civilians will launch into space for a multi-day trip orbiting Earth, targeting approximately a 575km orbit, flying farther from Earth than any human since Hubble. Led and commanded by Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, the SpaceX Dragon mission, named Inspiration4, will make history as the world’s first all-civilian mission into orbit. Directed by Emmy Award® winner Jason Hehir (The Last Dance), COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE, the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time, boldly captures the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration. With exclusive access to the trailblazing mission, the unprecedented series will premiere in five parts, taking viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who are raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. From their unconventional selection and intensive months-long commercial astronaut training, to the intimate moments leading up to liftoff, their dream opportunity becomes a reality – with all the mental, physical, and emotional challenges that come along with it. The final episode, which premieres just days after the mission is completed, will capture the historic launch and the crew's journey into space, culminating in their triumphant splashdown and return to Earth.

