Netflix has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming semi-live docuseries Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, giving us a more formal introduction to the four civilians journeying to space. We get a look at some of the personal stakes for each crew member and what drives them in their mission.

After a brief intro by Elon Musk on the gravity (pun intended) of the mission, we first meet Hayley Arcenaux, a childhood cancer survivor and pediatric nurse helping children through the same struggles she faced at their age, who wants to inspire other children with similar dreams. Chris Sembroski, meanwhile, is an Air Force veteran finally getting to live his dream of going to space. The trailer shows him with his wife as she prepares to send him off to orbit. Dr. Sian Proctor is a scientist driven by her father's words of inspiration and love for space. She will become the fourth Black female American astronaut with her completion of the flight. Finally, there's the captain of the crew, Jared Isaacman, the CEO of Shift4 payments and a highly skilled pilot, but the trailer emphasizes his love of being a father.

The whole trailer builds up each of the civilians as one of us, each with relatable goals and ambitions that carry them forward. Its sentiment is summed up perfectly by a line near the end: "These people are you and me." As an extra feel-good aspect to this mission, it'll also act as a massive $200 million fundraiser for St. Jude to help battle childhood cancer.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is directed by Jason Hehir, the director behind the wildly successful 30 for 30 docuseries The Last Dance. It'll be a five-episode series covering the training and lead-up to the launch and the civilian crew's return home, but the series branches into a hybrid live event as the live launch of Inspiration4 will be broadcasted on Netflix's YouTube channel in between Episodes 4 and 5.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the TIME docuseries drop on Netflix on September 6, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on September 13. Then, the main event happens on September 15 with the series wrapping up at the end of the month. Check out the trailer below to meet our representatives to the stars.

