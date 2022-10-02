Of the four central figures featured in the 1990s’ classic Seinfeld, George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, stands out as the most reprehensible. While the character frequently makes the show’s audience laugh aloud, the prodigal son of Frank (Jerry Stiller) and Estelle (Estelle Harris), never fails to shock when it comes to selfishness, dishonesty, laziness, pettiness, frugality to a fault, cowardice, a lack of humanity, and being inconsiderate.

Throughout the iconic sitcom’s nine seasons, an episode in which George offends does not pass. Even selecting a handful of his most memorable, darkly funny transgressions is tough: yes, there are that many.

'George’s Fire Escape' (Season 5, Episode 20)

George’s self-centeredness and cowardice are highlighted in "The Fire." George attends the birthday party of his girlfriend's son, Robin. While there, a small fire breaks out.

Upon the fire revelation, George panics. He desperately flees, brushing aside a clown (Jon Favreau) and an elderly woman while pushing in front of all the other guests. “It was an inferno in there,” George says in a feeble attempt to convince the paramedics his life was at risk. “I was trying to lead the way; we needed a leader,” he adds, further justifying his actions. “What looked like pushing, what looked like knocking down, was a safety precaution.” His pleas for understanding fall on deaf ears.

The 'Breakfast At Tiffany’s' Assignment (Season 6, Episode 5)

George’s lack of social awareness, underhandedness, and absence of intellect are features of "The Couch." Girlfriend Lindsay gets George to join a book club, the first assignment being to read Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany’s. George decides to view the film instead.

George’s plan to watch the adaptation hits a snag when the tape at the video library is unavailable. Sneakily, George gains the customer’s personal details. He goes to the customer’s apartment, asking to be invited inside to watch the film. The customer, Joe, reluctantly assents. George further imposes himself, asking for refreshments. His insensitivity reaches another level when Joe’s wife returns home. George suggests the couple quiet down as their conversation about a friend's imminent death interferes with his viewing. “I hate to be one of those people, but we’re right in the middle of this thing,” George says with extraordinary insensitivity.

The Summer of George (Season 8, Episode 22)

Gluttony and sloth are additional characteristics of George, ones that are simultaneously offensive and humorous. When George leaves the Yankees with a severance package, he does not hesitate to proclaim the "Summer of George."

George feels he deserves an extended reign of relaxation. “This is going to be my time,” he says. George’s ambitions for his vacation include reading a book from beginning to end, playing "frolf" (frisbee golf), attending a tractor pull, staying out all night, and “biting into a big hunk of cheese like it’s an apple.” In readiness, George purchases a new recliner with an in-built fridge. At the episode’s end, following an accident, George is informed he has suffered extensive trauma to the legs, legs which were in a “state of advanced atrophy” due to a period of “extreme inactivity.” This is the price paid for laziness.

The Creation of "The Human Fund" (Season 9, Episode 10)

George’s dishonesty and frugality come together during the giving season. He is perturbed when he receives a donation to "The Children’s Alliance" as a Christmas gift in exchange for Yankees tickets. “Don’t you see how wrong that is?” George exclaims. However, George gains inspiration.

George establishes a fake charity titled "The Human Fund." This enables him to give "donation" gifts to his Kruger Industrial Smoothing colleagues, with George gaining wine, cigars, and cufflinks. “This 'Human Fund' is a goldmine,” George reveals. When Mr. Kruger reveals his suspicions, George confesses he celebrates Festivus instead of Christmas; he chooses to distribute the fake cards to avoid persecution, falsifying his spiritual beliefs to cover his tracks.

George’s Employment at Play Now (Season 9, Episode 1)

George’s willingness to deceive others for his ends is also apparent when seeking employment. With George temporarily requiring a cane to walk after his disastrous "Summer of George," the appearance of disability leads to a job at Play Now.

While George does not instigate the deception, he does nothing to convince workmates otherwise. George’s new position provides him with an “incredible office,” “a great view,” and a “private fully-equipped bathroom.” George uses a lift to take him upstairs; a secretary carries him as he drinks coffee, and he has the audacity to trip a colleague with his cane for others' enjoyment. George even receives access to a motorized scooter. George remains oblivious to wrongdoing. “I’ve always been handicapped; I’m just now getting the recognition for it,” he says.

Traveling to The Hamptons to Support A Lie (Season 9, Episode 15)

George will go to any length to flee from his past. When he is informed of an upcoming charity event by deceased fiancée Susan’s (Heidi Swedberg) parents, George states he cannot attend as he is leasing a house in the Hamptons.

Having learned Mr. and Mrs. Ross (played by Twin PeaksalumWarren Frost and Grace Zabriskie) know he is lying about the exotic house, George is determined to prove to them such an abode exists. “I’m calling up the Rosses and inviting them out to my non-existent place in the Hamptons,” George says. When driving the Rosses to the highly coveted area, George explains the house's layout. It has a master bedroom and no less than two solariums. George’s preparedness to undertake a two-hour drive to a fictional holiday house illustrates his commitment to falsehoods.

A Preference for Pepsi and Ring Dings at Dinner Parties (Season 5, Episode 13)

George’s incapacity to deal with social conventions and his propensity to overreact is evident after the gang is invited to a dinner party. At Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) behest, they must bring wine and cake. George and Kramer (Michael Richards) find a liquor store for a bottle of wine.

The requirement of taking items to someone else’s function is inexplicable to George. “I show up with Ring Dings and Pepsi; I become the biggest hit of the party,” George says, outlining his preference for cheaper options. Further strife arises when a double-parker blocks Kramer’s car. “This is how dictators start,” George exclaims. “You think Mussolini would circle the block six times looking for a spot? If I was running for office, I would ask for the death penalty for double-parkers!” George states, outlining his rather dim view of history, law, and politics.

The Practice of Double-Dipping (Season 4, Episode 19)

George’s disregard for others, and his misplaced arrogance, come to the fore in "The Implant." George travels to Detroit to support his girlfriend Betsy at her aunt’s funeral. He believes such a showing of support will improve his standing.

At the wake, George asks the family doctor for a copy of the death certificate so he can compile “an admittedly rudimentary scrapbook” of the aunt’s life for Betsy while wanting it to gain a bereavement discount on the airline ticket. George then has a total lack of regard for the health of others when he places a chip into a dip, takes a bite, and plunges the chip into the dip again. When challenged by Betsy’s brother, George thumbs his nose at him. “Well, I’m sorry, Timmy, but I don’t dip that way,” George says in a confrontational manner.

No Credit For The Big Salad (Season 6, Episode 2)

The episode "The Big Salad" shows George at his most petty. Elaine asks George to buy her a "big salad" from Monk’s. George agrees to do so but is not prepared for what follows.

A Monk's waitress hands George's girlfriend, Julie, Elaine’s lunch order, for which George has paid. As soon as this occurs, George is on edge. Tension increases in Jerry’s (Jerry Seinfeld) apartment when Julie passes the food to Elaine. “Did you see what just happened here?” a furious George asks. “Did you happen to notice that Julie handed the big salad to Elaine? Well, she didn’t buy the big salad; I bought the big salad. She just took credit for my salad. That’s not right,” George says, referring to a meal that hardly would have broken the bank.

The Deadly Wedding Invitations (Season 7, Episode 24)

George’s stingy nature results in the most extreme of consequences, the death of his fiancée Susan. Susan’s demise can be traced to his purchasing of cheap wedding invitations.

George is determined to avoid marriage but does not have the fortitude to end the engagement himself. Fate intervenes when Susan succumbs to the toxic glue used on the low-cost invitation envelopes. Unsurprisingly, George, Jerry, and Elaine are not emotionally affected by the turn of events, with George exhaling in relief. He even suggests the gang head from the hospital to get some coffee.

