We've all had that feeling: you're sitting in a darkened theater, you get chills, goosebumps prickling across your skin, and you realize that what you're watching is something special. With this in mind, Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss which movies they knew, from first viewing, would become classics.

It's interesting to hear their thoughts, as some of the movies they mention are so well-established now that it can be hard to imagine what it was like to experience them for the first time.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

One of the defining movies of the 1990s, Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks as the titular character with a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He embarks on various adventures, from becoming a star football player to serving in the Vietnam War and even starting a successful shrimping business. Through it all, Forrest's unwavering innocence and purity of heart touch the lives of those around him, especially his lifelong love, Jenny (Robin Wright).

"When I first saw Forrest Gump, I realized within the first 15 minutes that this movie was going to be something special and will be remembered as a classic someday. And this was before the movie had any hype whatsoever," said Redditor dood0906.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

The original Matrix has to be one of the most groundbreaking movies of all time, a whip-smart action epic that captured the zeitgeist and introduced a new kind of sci-fi storytelling. The tale of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and his quest inside the simulation spoke to the anxieties and optimism of a generation at a moment when computers and the internet were beginning to change everything.

The Matrix was praised by dozens of users in the thread and received thousands of upvotes. "I first saw it when I was 7 or 8 and I watched it every day for weeks straight. My favorite movie ever probably," said user Shallow-AI__ex.

8 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Steven Spielberg had already made one of the best creature features ever with Jaws, but he upped the ante with Jurassic Park. This vision of dinosaurs brought to life was unlike anything else in the early '90s, with some of the most impressive and believable animatronics ever shot on celluloid. A string of sequels have followed, but none have the wonder of the original.

"It was certainly a game-changer at the time, No one had done anything like that CGI-wise before and it was mind-blowing," said user Cinco1971. "Spielberg used tons of practical effects, making the whole thing feel that much more real. It wasn't just a movie but an experience that so many other filmmakers have tried to recapture," added Redditor bigboygamer.

7 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Goodfellas is Martin Scorsese's most vivid portrait of mob life, elevated by killer performances and his most infectious, propulsive soundtrack to date. Ray Liotta leads the cast as real-life gangster Henry Hill. The film charts his evolution from an impressionable kid seduced by the glamour and power of the mafia lifestyle, to a volatile mobster capable of anything.

"It was the perfect blend of unbelievable storytelling, horrific casual violence, and obscenity for obscenity's sake that captured the imagination of [me], a dissatisfied teenager," said user MikeOcherts.

6 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Few movies can top Raiders of the Lost Ark in terms of pure cinematic pleasure. It's pure screenwriting magic from beginning to end, chockfull of memorable characters, fun moments, and quotable lines. Not for nothing, Spielberg's tale of this whip-wielding archaeologist (Harrison Ford) practically spawned a subgenre all by itself.

"40 years later, Raiders is still the most transporting movie experience in my life. I saw it with my family and we were all in the car afterwards just awestruck. It might be the most perfect 'movie' ever made. Just hits on all cylinders," said user bailaoban.

5 'Gladiator' (2000)

Ridley Scott's Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix looks promising, but it's unlikely to top Gladiator as his best historical epic. The saga of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) and his quest for vengeance remains a high point for the subgenre.

Maximus is forced into slavery as a gladiator, where he rises through the arena's ranks and becomes a symbol of resistance against the tyrannical rule of Commodus (Phoenix). "I saw this when I was 11-12 with my dad. It was so damn good I remembered that day for a long time and could feel it was something I wouldn’t forget," said Redditor RoleModelFailure.

4 'Parasite' (2019)

The Kim family lives in a cramped basement apartment and struggles to make ends meet. Through a stroke of luck, the son, Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), secures a tutoring job with the affluent Park family. He uses his position to get jobs for his whole family, and they deceptively infiltrate the Parks' lives. The situation is volatile, culminating in an incendiary conclusion.

"I got to see it at a festival before any sort of wide release. I remember there being hype already because it’s Bong Joon-ho but I didn’t expect it to be exceeded. Nothing like hearing a crowd react for the first time to the movie," said user Zassolluto711.

3 'Scream' (1996)

After helping to create the slasher with The Last House on the Left and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven revolutionized it yet again with Scream. Tongue-in-cheek and self-aware, the movie both pays homage to and deconstructs the genre. The main characters are familiar with horror movies, making for some great meta moments. However, the movie ultimately succeeds because it gets the basics right: believable performances, great building of tension, and imaginative kills.

"As a lifelong '80s horror movie fan at the ripe age of 13, I knew that Scream’s two killer reveal was something truly amazing. Simple but amazing. Not to mention the meta commentary and amazing cast. Just golden all around," said Redditor MRF1982.

2 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight is arguably the best superhero movie of the 21st century, and no one will take its crown any time soon. Heath Ledger's performance alone ensured it a place in the history books, but it's also terrific in terms of the action setpieces, Wally Pfister's cinematography, and the intelligent script which sees Batman (Christian Bale) grappling with the moral quandaries that come with being Gotham's protector.

"I knew it instantly," said user ESRTF. "After the movie was over (midnight screening), I sat in my car for a minute. I was processing. I remember saying 'This movie is going to be huge'."

1 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Pulp Fiction burst onto the scene in 1994 and totally upended cinema, catapulting its creator to the forefront of Hollywood and forever redefining the crime film. Quentin Tarantino's wordy, time-twisting saga of criminals in LA remains as potent and fun as it was then, a glittering jewel in a storied filmography.

"After the movie had finished I kept going over it in my head in the days and weeks following it, so that was a clear indication I had watched something brilliant," said user Haay1971. "It certainly was highly influential afterwards. Suddenly every movie wanted to have non-linear narratives and multiple storylines," added Redditor Cinco1971.

