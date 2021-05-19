Nick Mohammed’s comedy Intelligence gets its first trailer for its second season, teasing lots of more situational humor between Mohammed and David Schwimmer. Originally airing in the UK on Sky One, Peacock quickly snapped up the series when it debuted last year, and will continue to stream the second season.

Intelligence is a workplace comedy about cybercrime and security set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters. Schwimmer stars as Jerry Bernstein, a brash U.S. NSA agent and his inept computer analyst sidekick Joseph, played by Mohammed. Season 2 features a high-stakes threat to international security — the Russians have just acquired a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing. With his personal safety now in jeopardy, Jerry and Joseph must discover a way to destroy the weapon, while juggling office romance and the classic mix-ups it brings. New cast members include Morgana Robinson, Diane Morgan, Vivian Oprarah, Nick Helm, and Alastair Roberts.

The series is the brainchild of Mohammed, who serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and star of Intelligence. Mohammed particularly has done a great job of balancing the humor of a workplace comedy with the serious reality of working in cybercrime, proving that no subject is too taboo with the right finesse. Schwimmer also really rails his performance, toeing the line between likable and unlikable, and making Jerry a great opportunity for lots of good character development.

The first season received fantastic reviews, with Collider calling it sharp, well-written, and delightfully performed. Now that the bromance has been established between Jerry and Joseph, Season 2 might be a lot snappier, now that we’ve got the will-they-won’t-they storyline tied up. In an interview with Collider, Mohammed and Schwimmer teased a Valentine’s Day episode and an episode regarding sexual harassment.

Intelligence Season 2 hits Peacock on June 17. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season below.

