David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed return as the comical agent duo Jerry and Joseph for a new Intelligence special. Intelligence: A Special Agent Special will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Thursday, May 11.

In the new teaser footage, Jerry and Joseph find themselves tied together hundreds of miles in the air. The duo is tasked to save the Government Communications Headquarters and its reputation the best way they know how—by going rogue. The one-off special will feature a guest appearance from Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders as the antagonist Joanna Telfer Fortheringham who wishes to take down the cybersecurity team.

The one-hour special expands on the characters of the comedy series Intelligence which follows a U.S. NSA agent who teams up with an inept computer analyst to form a new cyber crimes unit in the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters. The comedic dynamic between the duo has threatened the team's directive from the start, but they have managed to get the job done when threats arise. The team has countered the Russians and prevented a nuclear disaster through their unique and quirky relationship.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Could the Intelligence Special Lead to a Season 3 Announcement?

The workplace comedy includes just about everything you can think of from high-level threats to office romance and more. The series balances the seriousness of a high stake job with the comedy of an odd duo in charge of the U.K.'s cybersecurity. Intelligence has received positive reviews since its premiere in 2020. In an interview with Collider, Mohammed spoke about writing the first two episodes of a potential Season 3 and wanting to make a feature-length film. Fans finally are getting that film with the upcoming special. Though the series has not yet been officially confirmed for a third season, Mohammed is hopeful to continue expanding on the characters and touch on several topics within the show.

The television series is created, written, and executive produced by Ted Lasso's Mohammed. Friends' star Schwimmer also serves as executive producer alongside, Tom Hodges, Nerys Evans, and Morwenna Gordon. The show's cast also includes Sylvestra Le Touzel, Jane Stanness, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Oliver Birch, Eliot Salt, and Colin Salmon. Directed by Matt Lipsey.

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special arrives on Peacock on Thursday, May 11. In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons on the platform right now. You can watch the new trailer for the special down below.