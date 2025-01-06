2024 was an interesting year for movies, to say the least. 2024 could be described as the year of surprises. Sure, there was the usual flurry of sequels and remakes, but there were also movies like Challengers and Anora. Fans of animation were treated to Inside Out 2, one of Pixar's best movies in years, as well as The Wild Robot, which took just about everybody by surprise. Horror fans were spoiled with Longlegs and Nosferatu. Action epics such as Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga offered the spectacle that only a trip to the movie theater could provide.

As fun as an explosive actioner or campy horror flick can be, sometimes it's just as fun to be challenged when watching a movie. For those looking for some 2024 entertainment that engages the brain a little more than most, or offers insight into particular topics in clever ways, this is a selection of the 10 most intelligent movies of 2024.

10 'Anora'

Directed by Sean Baker

Anora (Mikey Madison) is a Brooklyn native and stripper at an upscale men's club. It seems that Anora's prayers for a better life have been answered when she meets and impulsively weds Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn), the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch. Their fairytale romance is threatened when Vanya's parents catch wind of the marriage and set out to have it annulled by any means necessary.

Striking, spirited and deftly constructed, Anora is as luscious as it is crass. Anora is one of those movies that works on every level it attempts: it's erotic, romantic, surprisingly hilarious and even heartbreaking at times. At the core of it all is a compelling character study. Madison gives one of the best performances of 2024 embodying the titular character. Anora can be abrasive and foul-mouthed, yet there's a compelling humanity to the underlying sadness that slips through the cracks on occasion. Anora is one of the most intelligent and confidently constructed movies of 2024.

9 'Juror #2'

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Set in Savannah, Georgia, journalist Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) is summoned to serve as a juror on a murder case involving a murdered girlfriend. As Justin is faced with a moral dilemma, his decision could mean the conviction of an innocent man or the freedom of a killer.

Even at 94 years old, director Clint Eastwood is putting out quality entertainment with brains. In what could very well be his final film, Juror #2 is a rock-solid legal thriller that benefits from strong performances and a sharp screenplay that rewards attention and offers thought-provoking commentary on the shortcomings of the justice system. It may not stand out as one of 2024's very best movies, but Juror #2 is nonetheless intelligent entertainment, perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in a clever mystery and explore some moral quandaries.

8 'A Real Pain'

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Keiran Culkin) are as different as any two people could possibly be. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor the wishes of their late grandmother. Not only does the trip provoke feelings of guilt surrounding their heritage, but it also brings to the surface underlying tensions that have been swelling between the cousins.

A Real Pain is a poignant and absorbing buddy comedy that features some of the most well-written characters of any 2024 movie. Eisenberg is fantastic both behind and in front of the camera, but it's Culkin who steals the show as the free-spirited and boisterous Benji. A Real Pain can be hilarious one second and gut-wrenching the next, yet never comes across as contrived or anything less than a deeply personal exploration of insecurity and guilt. A Real Pain is one of 2024's most quiet yet effective triumphs.

7 'Rebel Ridge'

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Ex-marine and hand-to-hand combat specialist Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) finds himself the victim of small-town corruption when the local police unlawfully seize his cousin's bail money. While attempting to exercise his rights and challenge the injustice, Terry clashes with police chief Sandy Burne (Don Johnson). Soon enough, Terry finds himself in a battle of wits against an entire police force that's covering up a history of malpractice.

Rebel Ridge is a sturdy and narratively robust crime thriller. Smart and consistently engaging and directed with near-surgical precision from Jeremy Saulnier, this is a must-watch 2024 release for genre fans. Rebel Ridge simply would not have worked as well as it did if not for a magnificent performance from Pierre; he perfectly embodies the stoic yet reserved nature of a man holding back for everyone else's safety. Terry is one of the freshest takes on an action hero in a long while and Rebel Ridge as a whole is a refreshing subversion.

6 'I Saw the TV Glow'

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun

Teenager Owen (Justice Smith) lives a quiet and relatively lonely life until he meets Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine). Together they bond over a supernatural late-night television series called "The Pink Opaque". As they immerse themselves more and more in the show, Owen and Maddy begin to lose their grip on reality as their lives descend into a nightmare.

Not everybody who watches I Saw the TV Glow will enjoy it. The movie operates on a very specific wavelength that some are sure to find nonsensical and tedious. Going in with an open mind is the best way to experience the surreal charms of I Saw the TV Glow—this is a beautiful yet nightmarish exploration of the fears of an entire generation. This is a psychological horror movie that weaponizes nostalgia, liminal space, lost media and the dread that comes along with growing old. I Saw the TV Glow is clever, unique and sure to provoke thought.