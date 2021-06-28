Are you getting tired of the solo-play, hyper-competitive nature of gaming today? Then Intellivision's Amico console may be just what you're looking for. The company is coming out with a brand new, family-friendly gaming system designed for wholesome couch co-op that everyone can enjoy.

On the product page, Intellivision advertises that their catalog of titles will all be rated either E for everyone or E10+ for everyone 10 years of age or older. Players can expect adaptive gameplay which conforms to their particular skill level and a game library that includes sporty games, brain-trainers, retro classics, party games, and more. All games in the library are completely free of profanity, blood, gore, sexually explicit content, loot boxes, in-game purchases, paid DLC, and advertisements. Some games are designed to be played with up to 8 players, and gamers who want to join in the fun can download the free app for Android or iOS and use their smartphone as a controller.

The console itself acts as a charging dock for the two controllers that come with it. It features "immersive LED lighting", "positive-reinforcement parental controls", 6 pre-installed games, and 32 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can purchase an SD card or a USB-connected storage device. Players can take advantage of the controller's directional disc, side buttons, touch screen, and motion controls in order to win. If you pre-order now, you can choose between Glacier White, Graphite Black, Vintage Woodgrain, GTO Red, or Galaxy Purple colors.

The Intellivision Amico console is currently available for pre-order and retails for $249. Additional games can be purchased for $2.99 - $9.99. Pre-orders require a $100 deposit if you purchase directly from the Amico website. You can also purchase it in advance for the full retail price on GameStop. Interested gamers who aren't ready to buy yet can sign up for the Intellivision email list to get regular updates. The anticipated ship date for pre-ordered consoles is October 10, 2021.

Here is a quick look at a bunch of games that are currently in development for Amico. Please note that nothing shown is in its final state and are all a work in progress.

