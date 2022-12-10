If you watch enough horror, action, or thriller movies, you will encounter some truly painful-looking, over-the-top scenes. You can take some comfort in knowing that what's shown on screen is fictional and actors aren't in real pain, but a particularly brutal scene can still have an intense impact. Naturally, many death scenes are hard to watch because of how painful and unpleasant they are, but sometimes, painful scenes are made more painful when no one actually dies.

Ultimately, the injuries inflicted in such a scene have to be lived with, and that's what makes them even harder to watch. These movie scenes all feature some of the most brutal, over-the-top, death-free moments in movie history, and as such, the following movies are not for the faint of heart.

The Hobbling Scene in 'Misery' (1990)

Thanks to its premise, Misery is a tense watch for most of its runtime. It centers on an author rescued from a car accident by a woman who claims to be his number one fan, who then takes him back to her home. At first, she seems to care for him, but then it's revealed that she doesn't have his best interests in mind.

It becomes clear that she wants to keep her favorite author around to force him to undo his decision to end a series of his that she loved. Events reach peak intensity during the movie's infamous "hobbling" scene. Anyone sensitive to seeing legs get hurt shouldn't watch the scene, as the fan goes to dramatic lengths to keep the author bedridden.

The Two Self-Surgery Scenes from 'Revenge' (2017)

Revenge is a dark and brutal movie that's unsurprisingly about revenge. A young woman is horrifically assaulted by a group of men who proceed to leave her for dead in the desert. Unknown to them, she didn't die, and she stops at nothing to return to them, seeking bloody vengeance for the way they wronged her.

There are numerous violent death scenes, but its two most gruesome scenes don't involve anyone dying. Instead, they depict acts of self-surgery, with two different characters needing to perform hasty first-aid on themselves while out in the wilderness to stay alive. Each is shown without cutting away and are sights that only the most strong-stomached viewers can handle.

The Hallway Fight from 'Oldboy' (2003)

Another violent revenge movie, Oldboy illustrates the cycle of vengeance well by having both its protagonist and antagonist seeking revenge against each other. Oh Dae-su wants to find out who imprisoned him for reasons unknown for 15 years, while Lee Woo-jin is shown having his thirst for revenge against Oh Dae-su himself.

While there are a handful of hard-to-watch scenes in the movie, Oldboy's iconic hallway action scene stands out. It counts as a brutal action scene that doesn't appear to contain any death; only one man fighting a gang off, with various weapons being wielded, all within a cramped hallway, and filmed in one shot. No one dies, but no one seems to walk away from it uninjured.

The Bear Attack from 'The Revenant' (2015)

The Revenant is a beautifully shot (yet very brutal) film that deals with survival and revenge. After Hugh Glass is attacked by a bear while on a hunting expedition, his hunting party betrays him and leaves him for dead. Given that he doesn't end up succumbing to his injuries, he fights with all he's got to catch up to those who did him dirty and then make them pay.

While there are several brutal action sequences, none are as terrifying or hard to watch as the bear mauling that kicks off the plot. You'll genuinely believe you're seeing Leonardo DiCaprio get tossed around and snapped at by a giant grizzly bear, making it one of the most visceral scenes of nature vs. man in recent memory.

Kicking the Helmet in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

While most painful scenes in fictional films show actors pretending to be hurt while not actually getting hurt, the second film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Two Towers, does the opposite. Here, Viggo Mortensen genuinely hurt himself and suffered an injury that his character (Aragon) did not.

The scene in question involves Aragorn kicking a helmet and seeming to scream in anguish when he finds evidence that makes it look like Merry and Pippin have died. In reality, Mortensen was screaming in pain because he broke his toe when he kicked the helmet. You need to know the behind-the-scenes story to understand the physical pain shown in the scene, but knowing it makes the scene much harder to watch.

The Final Half-Hour of 'Audition' (1999)

Even if a good deal of the violence in Audition happens off-screen or partially off-screen, it's still very hard to watch in parts. This acclaimed Japanese horror movie is about a young woman who manages to get to know an older man before things take a very dark turn in its final half-hour, after a comparatively lighter first two acts that don't exactly feel much like a horror movie.

There's no need to go into what exactly happens, mainly because there are numerous brutal moments, and all these scenes are relegated to the final third of the movie. It's truly brutal stuff, but it's also one of Takashi Miike's most acclaimed films. It helped kick off the J-horror boom, with subsequent Japanese horror movies becoming more popular outside Japan throughout the early 2000s.

Officer Murphy's (Almost) Death in 'RoboCop' (1987)

Sure, the most notorious scene in the original RoboCop features what some might consider a death. Officer Murphy is blasted repeatedly by the movie's antagonists in a shocking display of violence. While much of the violence after this early scene has a darkly comedic edge to it, what happens to Murphy is anything but funny.

If Murphy hadn't been reborn as a crime-fighting cyborg, his fate here would undeniably be a death scene. However, given Murphy arguably survives, this disturbing act of violence shows an obscene amount of damage done to one person who ends up (sort of) surviving. For a popular 1980s action classic, it's surprisingly brutal stuff.

The Cup Test from 'Jackass Forever' (2022)

There's no shortage of painful-looking scenes throughout the Jackass movies, especially since the pain is real. The series revolves around the Jackass crew taking part in dangerous, wince-inducing stunts. An entire list or three could probably be filled with the numerous painful-looking (and often gross) scenes found throughout the series.

It might be Jackass Forever that's the hardest to watch, given the original crew members are in their late 40s and early 50s by now. The pain takes a greater toll on their bodies, and few scenes show as much pain as the infamous cup test sequence, which has Ehren McGhehey continuously hit to "test out" a supposedly protective cup. Few Jackass stunts go as far as this one does.

Le Chiffre Torturing Bond in 'Casino Royale' (2006)

There are a few reasons why Casino Royale was seen as a more brutal and realistic James Bond film than anything that had come before. It showed the series willing to go into more intense, less campy territory, established by the surprisingly violent action scene that kicks off the film.

However, the one scene most will agree marks the most brutal moment of Casino Royale—or maybe even the whole series—is its infamous torture scene. Mads Mikkelsen's chilling Le Chiffre targets the last area a man would want to be targeted while being tortured, and even if the damage itself is off-screen, viewers will feel every blow inflicted upon Bond in this truly horrific scene.

Walking Over Broken Glass in 'Die Hard' (1988)

For the most part, Die Hard's a fun enough action movie to even be suitable enough to watch for Christmas. There are one-liners, fun characters, and a clear hero to root for. There's a good deal of violence, given it's an action movie, but most of it isn't necessarily painful to watch.

That is until the notorious scene where John McClane has to walk over broken glass while barefoot. No matter how many times you may have seen Die Hard, it's hard to stomach every time, and it's a testament to Bruce Willis' acting and how believable McClane's pain here is.

