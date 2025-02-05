Movies that evoke strong emotions aren’t for everyone, or might, more accurately, be best appreciated when one is in a certain mood. Sad movies aren’t always the best thing to watch, some people write off the horror genre entirely because feeling dread just isn't what they're after and, similarly, there’s a time and a place for super intense films, especially since they're probably the last thing you'd want after a particularly stressful day… or week… or month.

But if you're after on-screen intensity, these movies have your back. Some are dramas, some thrillers, some war films, and there’s even some horror here, because any kind of movie can be stressful if the filmmakers so desire to provoke such a feeling. They're ranked below not in terms of quality, but more by intensity, starting with the nerve-wracking and ending with the most anxiety-provoking.

10 'Boiling Point' (2021)

Directed by Philip Barantini

Image via Saban Films

One year before The Bear’s first season debuted, there was Boiling Point, which makes a good many episodes of that infamously stressful show look like a peaceful stroll through a decidedly bear-free (national) park. Like that show, Boiling Point is all about the stress of working in a kitchen, and it’s a movie that succeeds unnervingly well at putting you in the midst of the heat, chaos, and emotional turmoil that entails.

Boiling Point’s greatest strength is the fact that it plays out in real-time and is either one continuous take, or a very seamlessly shot series of long takes strung together to look like one take. Because of this, it’s a film that seldom slows down or offers any relief, with just about everything that could go wrong on one eventful night going wrong, and is engrossing enough to the point where you might well forget you're not actually watching real-life footage.

Boiling Point Release Date July 5, 2021

9 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Saving Private Ryan is a World War II film that, at this point, hardly needs much by way of an introduction. It’s one of the best movies Steven Spielberg has ever directed, and contains some of the most harrowing wartime scenes ever put to film; namely, the famous opening scene depicting the Normandy landings, and the similarly intense climactic battle of Ramelle (a fictional town/battle, but that doesn’t hurt how authentic it feels).

Perhaps unlike some other intense movies soon to be mentioned, Saving Private Ryan isn't always nail-biting, and proves unafraid to slow things down pacing-wise at some points between its opening sequence and its final battle. But there is always, at the very least, a mild sense of danger throughout, and the full-on nature of the set pieces goes a long way to making the film feel like an overall tense one.