It could be argued that there would be no worse place to make a spelling mistake or grammatical error than in the title of one's movie. A movie's title is so important, after all, and is one thing that helps set expectations - or even the tone - of a movie before it's even watched. If the people behind a film weren't careful enough to ensure the name of their film was properly spelled, then one's confidence in the competency of such a film would be significantly diminished.

However, sometimes a movie chooses to have a misspelled or grammatically incorrect title, be it for stylistic purposes, thematic reasons, or some kind of ironic joke/reference. The following movie titles all fall into this category, as each contains at least one mistake. And, for all these examples, there's at least one reason why such errors exist.

10 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Quentin Tarantino's name is enough to inspire confidence in just about any film he puts out, meaning Inglourious Basterds, as a title, could have been spelled even worse and people would've still had faith. And faith was something people were right to have, because Inglourious Basterds is a blast of a war/thriller/drama movie, telling a sweeping story about various characters battling the Nazis in occupied France during World War II.

There was a 1978 movie called The Inglorious Bastards, which has some mild similarities to Tarantino's film, as it's also something of an entertaining and explosive war movie. The misspelling of the title for the 2009 film differentiates it from the correctly spelled title of that other film, and it probably also just represents Tarantino trying to be funny/quirky, too.

9 'Terminator Genisys' (2015)

For a time, the Terminator series was a genuinely fantastic one. Early on, it was a series defined by James Cameron's magic touch as a filmmaker, with him making an excellent low-budget sci-fi/thriller movie with 1984's The Terminator, and then ratcheting up the action considerably for an arguably better sequel in 1991 called Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Now, Terminator Genisys isn't a series low point because it intentionally misspells the word "Genesis" in its title, but it is the worst Terminator movie, and it has what's probably the worst title, too. There's something of a justification for the spelling, but it's silly, and perhaps should be ignored, much like the 2015 film itself.

8 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Out of all the Tim Burton movies out there, few are quite as popular as Beetlejuice. It's an iconic blend of fantasy, comedy, and (relatively mild) horror, with its main characters being two recently deceased people who have to contend with the fact that the house they bought back when they were living has now been taken over by a new family.

It may seem like the title is referencing the character played by Michael Keaton - an apparent "bio-exorcist" - who the main characters employ to help scare the family out of their home. However, the character's name is actually spelled Betelgeuse, and the title was apparently changed to the technically incorrect "Beetlejuice" because that was easier to pronounce and was overall more marketable.

7 'Pet Sematary' (1989)

Pet Sematary works as a supernatural horror/thriller movie and an intense psychological drama. It's based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, with both having stories that center around a family discovering a pet cemetery near their new property, with this mysterious locale seemingly able to bring the dead who are buried there back to life, albeit imperfectly, to say the least.

King was heavily inspired by real-life situations for many of his novels, and this includes Pet Sematary and its misspelled title. There was apparently an actual pet cemetery near a place where Stephen King lived once, and it had a sign that incorrectly spelled the word "cemetery," which King then decided to include as an intentional misspelling for the title of his story.

6 'Dumb and Dumber To' (2014)

Though it's not nearly as bad as the 2003 prequel to Dumb and Dumber called Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2014's sequel to the 1994 original still isn't very good. That being said, given the prequel included the word "Dumberer," at least it's fitting for the series overall that Dumber and Dumber To intentionally mix up "To" with "Two."

For what it's worth, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels do return this time around, and die-hard fans of the original may get the slightest of kicks out of seeing them go on another very stupid adventure. But otherwise, this long-awaited sequel was more than a bit disappointing and arguably even worthless, and not as funny as the first movie released two decades earlier had been.

5 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

The Pursuit of Happyness is notable for starring two Smiths for the price of one: both Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith. Appropriately enough, the two also play father and son within the movie, and the central premise here revolves around the father taking custody of his son and trying to bond with him, all the while facing struggles with his professional life.

It's certainly an aggressively sentimental movie, but it works overall and does showcase the dramatic talents of both Smiths. As for the title, the word "Happiness" is misspelled perhaps to give the title more personality, and also because the misspelling appears within the film, shown in a piece of graffiti at one point.

4 'Antz' (1998)

Without a doubt, Antz is a deeply strange movie. It was infamously released the same year as A Bug's Life, and though few would call that one of Pixar's greatest movies, it is at least stronger overall than this DreamWorks film also about ants, and also released in 1998.

At the very least, the decision to call it Antz instead of "Ants" is pretty clear, seeing as the main character - inexplicably voiced by Woody Allen - is known as "Z." What's less clear is why the film even exists, why it has such a strange sense of humor, and who it was even made for, given it feels too childish for older audiences yet too violent and weirdly raunchy for younger viewers.

3 'Son of Rambow' (2007)

Standing as an underrated coming-of-age movie that features a very young pre-fame Will Poulter, Son of Rambow is a somewhat strange yet ultimately charming film. Like the aforementioned Pet Sematary and The Pursuit of Happyness, the misspelling here perhaps hints at the movie's exploration of childhood innocence, with young characters who don't know how to spell "Rambo."

As for the plot, it follows the unlikely friendship between two young boys as they set out to make a low-budget sequel to the Sylvester Stallone movie First Blood (sometimes called Rambo 1, after it launched a series). Also, more than 15 years later, Stallone and Poulter coincidentally ended up both appearing in the same movie: 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

2 'Kalifornia' (1993)

The 1990s was a good time to be alive if you were a fan of edgy/provocative crime movies, with such a description being applicable to 1993's Kalifornia. The plot of this film involves a pair of journalists undertaking an assignment that sees them traveling to various sites associated with serial killers alongside two other companions.

Things get riskier - and more violent - when it becomes apparent that one of these companions is actually also a serial killer, making everything more intense and increasingly dark. Perhaps the title was misspelled to suggest further that the film was hard-edged and provocative if the premise alone hadn't already made that clear.

1 'The Ferpect Crime' (2004)

A Spanish film that mixes dark comedy with thriller elements, The Ferpect Crime has a borderline "ferpect" title, at least in some territories. It had this name in the U.K., being a translation of the original Spanish title of Crimen Ferpecto, but regrettably was released with the far more boring name of The Perfect Crime in the U.S.

Still, regardless of the title, the plot remains the same, with the story here centering around an ambitious salesman who believes he can commit the perfect crime, but apparently hasn't seen enough film noir movies, because then he'd know that no such thing exists. The misspelled title here is pretty funny and sets up expectations for the film's overall warped sense of humor well.

