Netflix has had an impressive film lineup in 2022 thus far and the streamer looks to continue that momentum heading into Summer. One of the films coming out this June is the action drama Interceptor directed by Matthew Reilly. Now Netflix has released a new set of images for the film.

The eight images showcase our two leads in the heat of battle. One of the images is your standard group shot of star Luke Bracey leading the charge, but most of this set are action shots that see star Elsa Pataky doing her own stunts. We see Pataky in the middle of a knife fight, on a wire rig climbing up a ladder, kicking someone into a table, pointing a gun at someone off-camera, and catching her breath as she holds onto her wounded arm while Bracey looks on behind her. The remaining two images see Pataky looking at a monitor in some kind of command center and one of the Panavision cameras they used during filming with Bracey in the background.

Netflix has had major success with its past action films like Extraction and Red Notice. The Extraction connection is significant as the director of that film, Sam Hargrave, is an action consultant on Interceptor while star Chris Hemsworth is an executive producer. Hargrave can even be seen talking to Pataky in the image where she is climbing the ladder. He has done stunts for some of the best modern action films including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Avengers: Endgame.

Image via Netflix

This film is also significant for being Reilly’s first directed feature film. He is best known as a writer whose work includes hit action novels like Scarecrow and the Army of Thieves, Seven Ancient Wonders, and The Tournament. It will be interesting to see how he will adapt his action-heavy writing style to a visual medium. He co-wrote the film with Stuart Beattie who is best known for his screenplays for Collateral and Tomorrow; When the War Began. There is a lot of action experience in this production and all signs pointing to this Netflix film being one that genre fans should look out for.

Interceptor premieres on Netflix on June 3, 2022, and hopefully, we can expect a trailer soon. The film stars Pataky, Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Paul Caesar, and Belinda Jombwe.

Check out the rest of the new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Interceptor:

One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.

