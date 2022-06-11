Matthew Reilly never expected his directorial debut Interceptor to be a massive success. The director recently admitted his confusion to Variety, saying he didn’t expect the movie to climb to No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 list with about 50 million hours viewed.

Interceptor follows the story of a US Army Captain JJ Collins, played by Elsa Pataky, who is the last [wo]man standing on a remote missile defense base. She wages a war against domestic terrorists in cahoots with Russians who are aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US. “It’s blown me away,” Reilly said continuing,

I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at number one everywhere? I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm. I’m just as confused as everybody else.

The film touches on numerous issues from Russian aggression, and xenophobia, to conspiracy theories, and #MeToo. As the movie shows Collin’s (Pataky) military career is stalled when a five-star general is discharged after she accuses him of sexual misconduct. Hence she’s demoted and sent to the secluded missile base.

Before landing his first director’s job, Reilly has been hailed as the best-selling novelist of action thriller fiction. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi scribe Stuart Beattie. He explains:

“I’ve been writing bonkers fast-paced action novels for 25 years. It’s very well known that I’ve sold them all to studios in Hollywood but they’re too big. They’re $120 million to $150 million movies. I’ve always wanted to direct, so Interceptor was designed to be filmed on the cheap in a single location. But what I would do is give it that energy, that enthusiasm, that bonkers gonzo pace.”

The movie has got mixed reviews while topping Netflix’s top 10 list, and that’s where the real confusion lies for both director and the audience. The movie also got a lot of social media hate that Reilly is acutely aware of, saying:

"If you don’t like my movie, say you don’t like my movie. I don’t mind that. But somewhere in recent years, we got to this extreme bottom end and people who say, ‘I don’t like your movie, therefore, I hate you, therefore, you should die a painful miserable death and never make movies again.’”

Despite the hate, the director has written a sequel to Interceptor that he assures, ‘Netflix likes.’ The movie is produced by Pataky’s husband actor Chris Hemsworth, who also made a cameo in the flick.

Interceptor is streaming on Netflix now.