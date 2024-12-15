Christopher Nolan fans, get seated! Netflix is bringing two of his best movies to the platform just in time for the New Year. Starting January 1, both Interstellar and Inception will be available to stream and enjoy at your leisure. While Interstellar recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and is a fan favorite, Inception is also considered one of the best movies in the celebrated director’s filmography. With the addition of the movies to its roster, Netflix adds massive blockbusters that fans love to revisit often.

Interstellar starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more, is a stunning film with otherworldly visuals and a background score to die for. The movie is set in a dystopian future where Earth is almost uninhabitable. It follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for mankind. However, the feature has many underlying themes addressing love, longing, human capacity for evil, and father-daughter relationships, among others. The movie has a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score and has grossed $720 million to date at the box office.

Inception is led by Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. When he’s offered a chance to have his criminal history erased, he assembles a team to implant another person’s idea into a target's subconscious. The movie has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Dileep Rao, and Michael Caine. The movie has an 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating and has earned $839 million at the box office.

What’s Next for Christopher Nolan?