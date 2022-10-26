Hulu is moving fast with the development of the series Interior Chinatown which it gave a 10-episode order earlier this month announcing Jimmy O. Yang as its lead. The upcoming show has now begun fleshing out its cast enlisting the services of Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet in its call sheet.

Based on Charles Yu's best-selling novel of the same name, Interior Chinatown will center on Yang's character Willis Wu, a fledgling actor who is an extra on a police procedural crime series, Black & White and bolsters his meager acting income by waiting tables. His mundane life in Chinatown suddenly becomes intriguing after he witnesses a real-life crime that leads him to make chilling discoveries about the crime syndicate operating in Chinatown as well as unearth surprising details about his family history.

Chieng has been cast to portray Fatty Choi; he is Willis' bubbly best friend who unlike the show's lead is much more confident being a regular guy; he equally works at a restaurant but is intentional about his leisure frequently making out time to spice up his life with fun activities including playing video games, hanging out with friends, and drinking -- he has a special interest in malted beverages. Bennet will take on the role of Detective Lana Lee, an up-and-coming actress whose debut role has her playing the new lead character in the show that only has Willis as a background character. Lana is seemingly living the life that Willis has always wanted. Lana has a larger-than-life personality with an air of mystery, yet Willis adores her. She's confident, self-aware, and enigmatic a personality blend that makes her the star ingredient the show has been missing. Lana and Willis get to form an unlikely partnership after their characters cross on set.

Chieng is best known for creating and starring in the ABC Australia sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student as well as serving as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He simultaneously runs an acting and comedy career and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. He's appeared in shows such as Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Ten Year Old Tom, and Young Rock. His film credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Bennet is best recognized for her role as s Daisy Johnson/Quake in the ABC superhero drama series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and has voiced the role in several animation projects. She recently booked a part in the third season of the hit FXX series Dave.

Author Yu serves as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Ace director, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnorok, Thor: Love and Thunder) will direct the pilot episode. Waititi equally executive produces alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi for Rideback as well as Participant's Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite, and Garrett Basch for Dive. 20th Television is producing the show for Hulu. Still in its early development stage, Interior Chinatown is yet without a premiere date, but as always, stay tuned at Collider for updates on the upcoming series.