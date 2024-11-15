Everyone has days when they feel like a mere supporting player in their own life. Never quite reaching their potential, getting their shot, or living up to the legacy of distinguished or lauded family members. Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) genuinely is a glorified extra in his own life, a background character in a police procedural who longs for the spotlight. Willis soon gets his chance after witnessing criminal activity that spirals well beyond what he bargained for, becoming a central player in a deep and harrowing investigation. Showrunner Charles Yu adapts his book of the same name (with Taika Waititi directing the pilot episode), maintaining the meta-elements of the novel and translating them via clever techniques. It's an interesting series, with solid performances from Jimmy O. Yang and supporting players Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng, and plenty of action and humor, though structural issues and inconsistency with the meta elements lessen its ultimate impact.

What Is 'Interior Chinatown' About?

Another day, another episode of the (fake) police procedural series Black & White: Impossible Crimes Unit. Detectives Green (Lisa Gilroy) and Turner (Sullivan Jones) are investigating the toughest cases in Chinatown, but a young woman goes missing, and it's possibly related to the Painted Faces, a dangerous local gang. In the background of the restaurant is Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), sick of being an anonymous player until he's thrust into the spotlight as the witness to the crime.

When Detective Lana Lee (Bennet) gets added to the case as an expert on Chinatown, it connects the pair to an investigation into the gang, as well as the related, long-ago disappearance of Willis' own brother. Wu and Lee need to get to the bottom of a case that cuts extremely close to home, while Wu's coworker and close friend Fatty Choi (Chieng) gets increasingly wrapped up in Wu's journey.

'Interior Chinatown' Is an Engaging, If Occasionally Inconsistent, Experiment

Like the novel from which it's derived, Interior Chinatown operates on two levels. The central level concerns Willis Wu, Detective Lana Lee, and the investigation into Chinatown's underbelly and Wu's brother. Jimmy O. Yang plays Willis Wu with an approachable determination, exemplifying a character who wants more for his lot in life than what's been written so far. It's a strong performance, coupled with believable martial arts work (Wu does, after all, long to be recognized as a 'Kung Fu Guy') and chemistry with both Bennet's Det. Lee and Chieng's Choi. Ronny Chieng is hilarious as the overworked and arguably misanthropic Choi, who comes to be known for his stern workplace anger. Chloe Bennet rounds out the leads as a capable, often overlooked, but also at times out of her league detective. Bennet balances those lines well, alongside solid screen charisma and occasional windows of vulnerability.

The second level is of the more 'meta' variety, using dialogue, effects, and cinematography to situate the narrative within the police procedural format in ways that both comment on the genre and the common relegation of Asian and Asian American characters to the background. Lighting changes, tonal shifts, and dialogue style alter when Detectives Green and Turner arrive, or other moments where the narrative bleeds into more traditional procedural moments. At its best, these techniques allow the series to cleverly change focus, explore character development and choice (like a conversation where Det. Lee takes multiple iterations to land the ideal response), or hit home the metafictional elements. Unfortunately, there are times in which their use adds confusion to individual moments. They're also used inconsistently as the plot moves along. It's an excellent idea that the series doesn't fully capitalize on.

'Interior Chinatown' Isn't the Smoothest Ride, But It's Still Strong

Altogether, Interior Chinatown is an interesting investigatory journey anchored by a strong central cast and sporting novel meta-narrative aspects. The latter allows the series to navigate themes around stereotypes and ambition, while exploring character thoughts and feelings in unique ways that aren't mere exposition. These elements are often used well as the story progresses, but they're also utilized unevenly. Moreover, without the metanarrative elements, the series at times feels a little too familiar in its story. Sure, the point is to send up well-worn procedural tropes, but the actual story itself could pack more novel surprises beyond moments of surrealism. It's nonetheless engaging, particularly because of Jimmy O. Yang's ability to craft a perpetually relatable protagonist, but not quite as successful as it could be overall.

While we may no longer be in the era of Peak TV, we're still in an era where novel and experimental projects are fortunately being made. Metafictional elements pervade films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and series such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Kevin Can F**k Himself. Interior Chinatown brings degrees of those elements into the police procedural world, enabling a clever central conceit and interesting (but never heavy-handed) commentary. Jimmy O. Yang is a smart cast for series protagonist Willis Wu, and he's bolstered by memorable supporting characters. Its use of meta-elements could be smoother and more consistent (thereby amplifying the success of the storytelling overall), but Interior Chinatown remains a worthwhile watch with a strong mystery at its heart.

Interior Chinatown premieres November 19 on Hulu.

7 10 Interior Chinatown Review Interior Chinatown is a relevantly novel procedural outing with a strong lead in Jimmy O. Yang, though its metafictional elements aren't utilized as well or consistently as they could be. Pros Jimmy O. Yang creates a relatable and complex protagonist with ambitious dreams, and he's backed by talented supporting players in Bennet and Chieng.

The overall mystery at the series' heart is well written with well structured reveals.

At its best, the meta elements add novelty and sly moments of humor to the series, as a charming send up of police procedural conventions. Cons The meta elements aren't used as consistently or well as they could be, creating structural issues and narrative hiccups.

Beyond the meta elements, the series' central mystery feels too familiar at times, and not merely for its intentional nods to well-worn genre tropes.

Interior Chinatown, adapted from Charles Yu's novel, follows Willis Wu, a background character in a TV police procedural. After witnessing a crime, he uncovers a criminal conspiracy in Chinatown and his family's hidden past while exploring what it means to take the lead in his own story. Release Date November 19, 2024

