The Big Picture Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet, and Ronny Chieng star in Interior Chinatown, a Hulu miniseries dropping on November 19.

Yang's character longs to break free from being a background character as he gets caught up in a murder investigation.

The series, based on Charles Yu's award-winning novel, humorously examines Asian-American stereotypes in the media.

Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet, and Ronny Chieng are trapped in a procedural in the first images from Interior Chinatown. They're characters on a TV show inside a TV show, with no way to escape. All ten episodes of the Hulu miniseries will drop on Hulu on November 19.

The new images give us a first look at Yang as Willis Wu, a background character in the Law & Order-like procedural TV series Black & White. He longs to become a more important character, but when he witnesses a murder, he finds himself becoming part of a larger world than he ever imagined. Helping him are Fatty Choi (Chieng), his best friend and a devotee of video games and malted beverages, and Detective Lana Lee (Bennet), a new lead character on Black & White. The series is based on Charles Yu's award-winning novel of the same name, which examines Asian-American stereotypes in the media with a humorous metafictional twist. Interior Chinatown's pilot is directed by Taika Waititi, who also executive produces the series.

Who Are the Stars of 'Interior Chinatown'?

Actor-comedian Yang broke out playing sly techie Jian-Yang on HBO's Silicon Valley; he subsequently starred on the Netflix series Space Force and the films Like a Boss, Me Time, and Easter Sunday. He is next slated to lend his voice to the Netflix animated feature Jentry Chu vs. The Underworld. Bennet starred as Daisy "Skye" Johnson on all seven seasons of the MCU TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She starred in the 2020 remake of Valley Girl, and recurred on the FXX sitcom Dave. Chieng has served as a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, and has guest-hosted the series following the departure of Trevor Noah; he also starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Joy Ride. He was recently seen in Unfrosted and Kung Fu Panda 4. The series will also star Lisa Gilroy (Glamorous), Sullivan Jones (The Gilded Age), Archie Kao (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), and Diana Lin (The Farewell).

Interior Chinatown was created and showrun by Yu, who wrote the novel it was adapted from. He also executive produced the series, alongside Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; and Waititi. The series was produced by 20th Television.

All ten episodes of Interior Chinatown will premiere November 19, 2024 on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.