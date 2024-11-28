Hulu’s new original series, Interior Chinatown, is a captivating missing-person mystery woven into a nostalgic mockery of crime procedurals. Based on series creator Charles Yu’s groundbreaking novel of the same name, the series gives a bit of new life to The Truman Show’s trope of characters recognizing that they’re in some sort of program, which, in this case, happens to be a cop show. And in doing so, Interior Chinatown addresses one of the genre’s biggest gimmicks: the world revolves around the stars.

What Is ‘Interior Chinatown’ About?

Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) is a waiter who just wants a shot at being the main character of Chinatown. He is blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime when he’s approached by glamorous Detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet) about a coincidence between his older brother Jonathan’s (Chris Pang) disappearance and the increasing crime rate in Chinatown. In an effort to investigate the case of his missing brother, he slowly works his way up the ladder of various character types inside Law and Order spoof “Black and White: Impossible Crimes Unit”. Throughout the series, Willis walks a fine line between carving out space in the world for himself and ending up alone, and characters all over the story, including B&W:ICU “glam squad” detectives Sarah Green (Lisa Gilroy) and Miles Turner (Sullivan Jones), begin to follow suit. Purposefully based in the practice of screenwriting, the title stylized as “INT. CHINATOWN” depicts Chinatown itself as a kind of enclosure, instead of as an exterior neighborhood location. As the series title suggests, in this story, Chinatown becomes the room where it happens.

Cop Shows Only Ever Revolve Around Their Lead Actors

From Law and Order: SVU to NCIS to Blue Bloods to Criminal Minds – take your pick – the stars of your average procedural basically own the show. Anything worth mentioning in the show’s story arc either happens to or next to its leading detectives. Interior Chinatown gives the background characters of the world their props by following Black and White: Impossible Crimes Unit from the perspective of Willis Wu. Every opportunity he takes to infiltrate the show shines light on how crucial these stereotypical characters — the "generic Asian man," the nameless techie, or an unassuming language translator — can (and should) be to the story. Not to mention the background allies he makes along the way, including precinct janitor Randall (Marlon Young), Sergeant Felix (Allan McLeod), and Janice (Kina Bermudez) from the evidence room.

Likewise, in a typical cop show, the most pertinent information always seems to present itself exactly when the leading team sets out looking for it. That's because the stars of a show like this always have resources at their disposal. During a walk-and-talk with the squad, Detective Green asks for an update from the morgue about the victim of their latest case. Like magic, a medical examiner briskly joins them with a tox (fine, -icology) report. This bit alone paints the picture that resources are not only accessible to the main characters but are effectively following the main characters around. This series explores the idea that background characters probably know significantly more than the leading detectives and that the lack of recognition by those background perspectives is actually detrimental to the success of their main character counterparts. But even with the most determination that one can muster, someone in Willis’ shoes can only get so far in solving a mystery without the resources or the environment to help connect the dots.

Willis Wu Got As Far As He Did in ‘Interior Chinatown’ Because He Had Skin in the Game

What really made a difference in the progression of Willis and Detective Lee’s mission was that Willis had an emotional attachment to the case, as its subject was his missing brother. Oftentimes, a police procedural’s leading detectives are considerably desensitized to horrific crime scenes and dead bodies, and they get usually get through each episode simply by having a talent for solving cases – which is one reason why they can get away with super inappropriate puns upon first glance of their crime scene. But in following the mystery of Jonathan’s (aka “Kung Fu Guy”) disappearance through Willis’ eyes, we can connect with the true protagonist of this crime drama. Instead of solving a random case that fell on his desk, Willis earnestly has someone to look for who is important to himself and his family.

‘Interior Chinatown’ Is a Multilayered Mockery of Cop Shows

On top of pointing out who owns the story in the average cop show, series creator Charles Yu and director/EP Taika Waititi round out the satire of Interior Chinatown by inviting parody based on the melodramatics and wittiness that cop shows are best known for. Most noticeably, Black and White: ICU comes with its own hilarious two-tone knockoff of the iconic Law and Order motif. However, in terms of stereotypical character behavior, Turner and Green use incomplete sentences and shortened vocabulary to communicate case details. The egotistical Green cracks stock observational jokes about the crime scene every day, which is subverted when an increasingly privy Turner feels the need to check her on reading the room. The abundance of walk-and-talks in B&W:ICU is off the charts – seriously, Turner and Green are never not on the move. As an extension, Detective Lana Lee’s reckless driving makes nods to the classic drive-and-talk that always seems to pull the lead characters’ focus completely away from the road.

Interior Chinatown presents a great game of main vs background character. The series uses everything that’s unrealistic about police procedurals to craft a refreshing mystery set on the heels of a perpetual procedural reality. While the leading detectives of these kinds of shows need only be overly attractive vessels of wit and dramatic performance, Willis works his way through lesser character types as though he were in a video game, unlocking new skills and new levels to reach his end goal.

