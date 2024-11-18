Tomorrow we'll see the premiere of Interior Chinatown, Hulu's new action comedy series starring Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu. Inspired by Charles Yu’s acclaimed novel, the series centers on Wu, a background character in the fictional police procedural Black & White. Stuck in the routine of his on-screen role as a waiter, Willis dreams of escaping the confines of Chinatown and becoming the star of his own story.

However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he unintentionally witnesses a crime. As Willis becomes entangled in uncovering a criminal conspiracy in Chinatown, he also unearths hidden truths about his family’s past and begins to experience what it truly means to step into the spotlight. To mark the premiere of the series, Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive sneak peek of the series to our readers. In it, we see Yang's Willis face off a gang of armed thugs, before taking them down with style and panache, using his kung fu skills to great effect. Acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi also directs the premiere episode.

Alongside Yang, who is best known for his previous roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley, the series also features the likes of Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dave) as Detective Lana Lee, Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians, The Daily Show) as Fatty Choi, and Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Mulan) as Joe Wu. Joining them are Lisa Gilroy (Fairview, History of the World, Part II) as Sarah Green, Sullivan Jones (Harlem, The Gilded Age) as Miles Turner, Archie Kao (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy) as Uncle Wong, and Diana Lin (The Farewell, Under the Skin) as Lily Wu.

'Interior Chinatown' Is Well Worth a Watch

The series has an excellent 80% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that it's been a hit with critics. Collider's Jeff Ewing enjoyed the series, and praised the casting of Yang in the lead role, while also hailing the eclectic supporting characters and the clever central conceit of the show. He wrote:

"It's an interesting series, with solid performances from Jimmy O. Yang and supporting players Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng, and plenty of action and humor... Yang is a smart cast for series protagonist Willis Wu, and he's bolstered by memorable supporting characters... Interior Chinatown remains a worthwhile watch with a strong mystery at its heart."

Interior Chinatown will premiere on Hulu tomorrow, November 19. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the series, and be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek of the series above.

7 10 Interior Chinatown Interior Chinatown, adapted from Charles Yu's novel, follows Willis Wu, a background character in a TV police procedural. After witnessing a crime, he uncovers a criminal conspiracy in Chinatown and his family's hidden past while exploring what it means to take the lead in his own story. Release Date November 19, 2024 Cast Jimmy O. Yang , Ronny Chieng , Chloe Bennet , Lisa Gilroy , Sullivan Jones , Archie Kao , Diana Lin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu