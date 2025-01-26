Action is a universal language. Free from the confines of dialects or cultural specificity, it can cross borders to deliver all audiences a thrill ride. Car chases don't require translation, neither do fist fights nor explosions. It's the reason why an American blockbuster like Spider-Man: No Way Home can break records overseas and stars like Jackie Chan can lead their own American franchises.

The success of action movies around the globe is thanks in no small part to the essential films that have come from all four corners of it. Beyond some of these being the best foreign action movies, these films helped put their countries, filmmakers, and stars on the action movie map. Influential, iconic and, above all, action-packed, these are the ten most essential international action movies.

10 'La Femme Nikita' (1990)

Directed by Luc Besson

Luc Besson is an action film factory unto himself. The filmmaker has helped cultivate the careers of fellow French action directors such as Louis Leterrier (Taken) and Pierre Morel (District B13). Besson's career in action can all be traced back to his neo-noir assassin thriller La Femme Nikita. The film made an international star out of Anne Parillaud, who stars as the titular Nikita, a criminal turned government killer, and has since been remade multiple times and inspired a pair of TV series.

Besson would have further success in Hollywood with Leon: The Professional and absurd sci-fi effort The Fifth Element, all thanks to this initial stylish action effort. The sexy female assassin trope can be traced back to the femme fatales of film noir and carried through the Bond girls of that action franchise, but Parillaud's Nikita synthesized them all into one perfectly deadly package that has been emptily imitated ever since.

9 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Directed by Robert Clouse

Bruce Lee is one of the greatest martial arts movie stars of all time. The Jeet Kune Do practioner had earlier successes in Hong Kong with the martial arts films The Big Boss and The Way of the Dragon, and was known to American audiences for his role as Kato on The Green Hornet television series, but Enter the Dragon, an international co-production between America and Hong Kong, launched Lee, and martial arts films, into the next level of success.

The plot sees Lee going undercover at a martial arts tournament on a remote island to take down the crime lord behind it and a slew of international crimes. It's a perfect showcase for Lee's skills, and he's joined by fellow fighters Jim Kelly and John Saxon. Enter the Dragon was an international success and opened the floodgates for hundreds of other martial arts movies to become big hits stateside, as well as pave the way for future stars of the genre. Lee would unfortunately not get to enjoy its success for very long as he died the same year of its release, but he left behind a legacy that has endured thanks to one of the most influential action movies of all time.

8 'Mad Max 2:The Road Warrior' (1981)

Directed by George Miller

Post-apocalyptic films often have a shared aesthetic or visual language that can be understood by any audience. Desolate wastelands, crumbling infrastructure, and bands of marauders clad in cobbled outfits. The greatest influence on this aesthetic can be drawn back to George Miller's seminal Australian action epic Mad Max 2:The Road Warrior. Miller's first film featuring Max Rockatansky was a grungy revenge thriller set in a world on the brink, where the few remaining law officers try to desperately hold together the last vestiges of society. In The Road Warrior, the world is gone and all that's left is the war for resources.

Featuring a dizzying array of car stunts, a colorful cast of villains who combine punk chic with biker BDSM style, and a lone wolf hero in the mold of classic wandering gunslingers, Miller crafted a classic actioner that was the pinnacle of Ozploitation. The vision of a world gone to dust and madness would serve as one of the most definitive depictions of a dystopia in film until Miller would redefine it decades later in Mad Max: Fury Road. Even in his golden years, the director has shown that no one makes them quite like they do down under.

7 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Wuxia martial arts films date back to the early decades of the twentieth century and have been a fixture of Chinese cinema ever since. Their penetration into the American market was minimal until the worldwide phenomenon that was Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Ang Lee's graceful, beautiful action epic set in Imperial China features action legends Chow Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh in the lead roles as master sword fighters who come into conflict after the theft of the legendary Green Destiny sword.

The wire work and stunt choreography, by the equally legendary Yuen Woo-ping is expertly executed, and was a revelation to western audiences who were not as accustomed to the style of action. The success of the film brought renewed interest in Hollywood to the martial arts subgenre which helped older films such as Iron Monkey and the Once Upon a Time China franchise get re-releases. Yeoh and Yun-fat became even bigger international megastars and Lee's career trajectory was forever altered.

6 'Police Story' (1985)

Directed by Jackie Chan