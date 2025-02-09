Animated shows are a treasured form of entertainment for people all over the world. With the genre being so incredibly adaptable, animated stories are continuously being told in many different languages and different styles. This doesn't hinder the genre at all, allowing audiences globally to enjoy a mass variety of incredible animated series.

While America is well known for its amazing animation, other countries around the world offer a diverse and impressive selection as well. These animated series introduce new ideas and perspectives, winning over audiences globally. For those looking to expand their horizons, the best foreign animated shows are the best place to start.

10 'Code Lyoko' (2003–2007)

Country of Origin: France

Image via Cartoon Network

This lovable French series made its debut in France in 2003, and in the United States on Cartoon Network in 2004. Code Lyoko follows a group of teen students’ battle against evil, world-threatening, AI in a parallel digital world known as Lyoko.

The series offered viewers fun action and even a hint of romance. Although there were viewers who found Code Lyoko to be on the slower side during its first season, its innovative plot, character development, and unique blend of 2D and 3D animation captivated audiences, allowing it to maintain its cult following into 2025.

9 'The Adventures of Tintin' (1991–1992)

Country of Origin: France/Belgium

Image Vis Prime Video

The Adventures of Tintin is based on the classic Herge comic series, initially debuting in France and Canada in 1991, and eventually, through several networks, made its way to the United States sometime in the early 90s. The show centers around a young reporter, known as Tintin, and his loyal canine companion, as they travel around the globe revealing conspiracies and solving mysteries.

The entertaining series gained viewers' approval for its faithfulness to its original’s adventurous spirit. While there are some who saw a number of flaws in The Adventures of Tintin, there were a great many more who looked past that, captivated by its charm and noteworthy storytelling.

8 'Shaun the Sheep' (2007–2020)

Country of Origin: UK

Image Via Tubi

Shaun the Sheep is a British stop-motion animated series that follows the mischievous but extremely clever sheep Shaun, as he leads his flock on a rural farm. The show brought its UK audience a comedic story in 2007, and later made its American debut on Disney Channel.

While Shaun the Sheep isn't to everyone's taste, due to the lack of any real dialogue, its universal humor and the public's appreciation for its ability to transcend language barriers, earned it a sizable fan base.