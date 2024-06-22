While there have been plenty of great fantasy films produced in the U.S. and other English-speaking countries, one would be doing a disservice to themselves by not branching out and exploring such films from other territories. The fantasy genre is one that, perhaps more than any other, knows no limits, so limiting oneself to only watching fantasy movies in English doesn’t feel in line with the genre as a whole.

The following international fantasy movies offer a sampling of how fascinating the genre is and always has been around the world. The following films come from places around the world, including Spain, Germany, Japan, Sweden, and Mexico, and are ranked below, beginning with the very good and then ending with the titles that can count themselves among the very best fantasy movies ever made.

10 'The Spirit of the Beehive' (1973)

Director: Víctor Erice

The spirit of The Spirit of the Beehive can be felt in numerous unconventional fantasy films that have followed in its wake, including some directed by the legendary Guillermo del Toro. It's a Spanish film that follows a young girl whose life is changed after seeing and being affected by 1931’s Frankenstein, all before becoming even more overwhelmed by the ideas of spirits and even a fantasy world she may or may not be able to cross over into.

The Spirit of the Beehive is odd and oftentimes grounded, being something like low fantasy or magical realism… alternatively, the fantasy parts can be read as being merely in one character’s head, which could make the film more of a psychological drama. Anyway, it’s up to one’s interpretation, and there is a somber feeling of childhood innocence/discovery explored throughout the film, with some fantastical ideas potentially being included as a result.

9 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Director: Wim Wenders

There are numerous languages spoken throughout Wings of Desire, but most of it’s in German, with the film being a co-production between (then West) Germany and France. It’s rightly held up as one of Wim Wenders’ best-ever films, and sees the director tackling a fantastical romance storyline, but also bringing his distinct style to it, making it feel surprisingly realistic or at least somehow mundane, in a way, even with the main characters being angels and all.

The narrative of Wings of Desire centers on a pair of angels who oversee humanity without being able to interact directly with any people, and what happens when one of the angels starts wishing he could become human. It’s a slow but continually engaging film, strong on atmosphere and with the capacity to emotionally impact those who are willing to sit with it patiently throughout its leisurely paced and visually dazzling two-hour runtime.

8 'Ugetsu' (1953)

Director: Kenji Mizoguchi

Close

Perhaps a little like Wim Wenders, Kenji Mizoguchi is a filmmaker best known for his dramas, some of them with historical settings and some intended to reflect then-modern-day Japan, but one of his most noteworthy movies – 1953’s Ugetsu – belongs to the fantasy genre. It’s in contrast to most of the other films he made, because if one goes to Letterboxd, for example, Ugetsu is his only film (and he has about 50 directorial credits) that’s tagged as belonging to the fantasy genre.

It has a historical setting, thanks to being set during the 16th century, but also works in folktale/ghost story elements; never enough to be an over-the-top fantasy film or anything approaching the horror genre, but enough to ensure Ugetsu stands out. It’s a sometimes eerie and always absorbing film, and perhaps one of Mizoguchi’s most beautiful (and that’s saying something).

7 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

You can’t really talk about iconic international fantasy movies without mentioning Ingmar Bergman, who made his mark on the genre with a couple of his most well-known works, perhaps most famously with The Seventh Seal. It’s a movie you'll likely find out about through references and parodies before actually watching it, what with the famed plot of “playing a game of chess with Death” being at the film’s center.

But The Seventh Seal is more than just a medieval/fantastical The Queen’s Gambit. Chess takes a backseat to a story about losing one’s religion, seeking redemption, and finding a purpose among all the difficulties that life throws one’s way. It’s a downbeat but not entirely hopeless film, and it’s a film worth returning to and continuing to analyze, given there’s a lot here, and it’s difficult to entirely absorb it all after just one viewing.

6 'Die Nibelungen' (1924)

Director: Fritz Lang