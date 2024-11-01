As director Bong Joon-ho famously said in his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to many more amazing films.” Although Hollywood has become the mecca of the film industry, its American-centric approach sometimes overshadows the equally powerful narratives offered by filmmakers across the globe. These timeless cross-continental films are not only a testament of their home countries, but also of the time they were in.

From the bleak streets of post-WWII Italy to the colorful roads of Spain to the modern times of South Korea, no matter where these movies come from, they share universal themes and messages that know no boundaries. In the spirit of celebrating these films, here are 10 essential international movies everyone should see at least once.

10 ‘Life is Beautiful’ (1997)

Director: Roberto Benigni

Life is Beautiful is a tale of love, laughter, and resilience in the most unimaginable place in the world - a Nazi concentration camp. The vibrant Guido (Benigni), an open-hearted Jewish-Italian waiter, is all about spreading joy, even in the face of unthinkable terror. His playful spirit and boundless imagination transform a brutal reality into a “game” for his young son, Giosué, with the ultimate prize: a tank.

As they endure the horrors of the Holocaust, Guido invents a world where points are earned for bravery and mischief. Blending comedy and tragedy unlike anything else, at its heart, Life is Beautiful is about the strength of a father’s love and the innocence of childhood. It’s both heart-wrenching and heartwarming - a stunning reminder of the power of love and laughter in even the darkest times.

9 ‘All About My Mother’ (1999)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

A heart-breaking yet tender masterpiece, All About My Mother pulls audiences into the chaos and resilience of womanhood. The comedy-drama opens with Manuela (Cecilia Roth), an organ transplant coordinator, who returns to Barcelona after a tragic accident takes her son’s life. With a heavy heart, she hits the road to find her son’s estranged father.

Sometimes, the journey is far more interesting than the destination. On her way, Manuela meets characters from all walks of life - a troubled actress, a kind-hearted trans woman named Agrado, and a young, pregnant nun burdened by the weight of her own family turmoil. All About My Mother’s complexity lies in Almodóvar’s ability to explore intense themes of love, loss, and identity, all while balancing humor and drama. It’s a celebration of motherhood and femininity that is as raw as it is poetic.

8 ‘Le Belle et la Bête’ (1946)

Director: Jean Cocteau

Le Belle et la Bête is a breathtaking and haunting take on the classic fairy tale, brought to life with Cocteau’s beautiful touch. This black-and-white masterpiece follows the dutiful and selfless Belle (Josette Day), who sacrifices herself to save her father from the wrath of the mysterious Beast (Jean Marais). As Belle steps into the fantastical and eerie castle, where living statues watch her every move and magic lurks in every shadow, she’s both repelled and intrigued by the beastly creature who-surprisingly-wants her heart rather than her life.

Cocteau’s enchanting cinematography transforms simple sets into a mystical realm that embodies dark romance and surreal wonder, making this film a mesmerizing journey into love found in the unlikeliest of places.

7 ‘A Separation’ (2011)

Director: Asghar Farhadi

A Separation is a pressure cooker of emotions and moral gray zones - a family drama that slowly churns only for it to explode in the face of cultural tension. Nader (Payman Maadi) and Simin (Leila Hatami) are caught between worlds: she’s determined to give their daughter Termeh a future abroad, while he’s resolute on staying in Iran to care for his ailing father with Alzheimer's.

Their clash isn’t just personal: it’s a raw confrontation with tradition, sacrifice, and loyalty. When Simin leaves, Nader hires Razieh (Sareh Bayat) to tend to his father, but with her secrets and a volatile husband, things unfold in a way no one could predict. What follows is a merciless courtroom drama, challenging audiences to question what’s fair, what’s true, and whether anyone can be wholly right or wrong.

6 ‘Parasite’ (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Parasite is a wickedly sharp take on class warfare wrapped in dark humor and suspense. The struggling Kim family, led by cunning patriarch Ki-taek, lives a hardscrabble life in a cramped basement apartment - until their son Ki-woo lands a tutoring gig for the naive, wealthy Park family. He’s unqualified, but that doesn’t stop him from creating a web of convincing lies to secure jobs for each of his family members under the Park roof.

As they settle into their cushy positions, the Kims’ luck seems unstoppable, but beneath this twisted symbiosis simmers a dangerous tension. A social critique of the false beliefs of meritocracy and unaddressed social gaps, Parasite explores just how fragile “success” can be in a world where a single crack in the foundation threatens to topple everything.

5 ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000)

Director: Ang Lee

Set in the waning days of the Qing Dynasty, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon invites audiences into a mystical 19th-century China, where honor, tradition, and unfulfilled desires collide. The legendary warrior Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat), ready to renounce his sword and seek peace, entrusts his iconic Green Destiny blade to his loyal confidante, Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh). She’s tasked with delivering it to Governor Yu, but things spiral when the governor’s spirited daughter boldly steals the sword.

A poetic wuxia epic, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a thrilling ballet of tradition, rebellion, and love - all sharpened to a fine point. It is a story of honor, love, and the delicate dance between revenge and forgiveness. Featuring fierce swordswomen, noble warriors, and a touch of mysticism, the movie offers a memorable, soulful sensibility to the action genre.

4 ‘Cinema Paradiso’ (1988)

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

Cinema Paradiso is a love letter to film and friendship, forming a bittersweet story set in post-World War II Sicily. Salvatore (Salvatore Cascio), now a famous director, returns to his quaint Sicilian village for the funeral of Alfredo (Philippe Noiret ), the projectionist who sparked his passion for cinema. Through flashbacks, audiences see young Salvatore - wide-eyed and awestruck - learning the magic of movies alongside Alfredo at the beloved Cinema Paradiso.

Overflowing with nostalgia, the film celebrates the beauty of classic cinema and the timelessness of the craft. In this coming-of-age tale, audiences want to root for Salvatore’s blooming love for storytelling, and his desire to leave his small town for the world beyond. As old Sicily comes to life on the screen, Cinema Paradiso is a reminder of cinema’s enduring power to shape dreams and memories.

3 ‘Rashomon’ (1950)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

A puzzle of perception and truth, Rashomon isn’t afraid to get into humanity’s darkest corners, putting the unreliable narrator on trial. Set in feudal Japan, the story unfolds as a priest, woodcutter, and commoner take refuge from a storm in the ruins of the Rashomon gate, grappling with a shocking crime they can’t agree on. Through flashbacks, audiences see the perspectives of the bandit Tajômaru, the assaulted bride, her murdered samurai husband (testifying through a medium, and the woodcutter.

Rashomon questions the reliability of memory and the murky depths of moral ambiguity. Each account offered by the characters provides twisted, contradictory versions of murder and assault, exposing how truth bens to self-interest. It’s haunting, philosophical, and challenges the notion of reality.

2 ‘La Dolce Vita’ (1960)

Director: Federico Fellini

La Dolce Vita follows Marcello Rubini (Marcello Mastroianni), a gossip-chasing journalist endlessly drawn to the seducing, glittering edges of 1960s Rome. Across seven heady days, Marcello skims through a life drenched in luxury and scandal, darting between fleeting romances, from his finance Emma (Yvonne Furneaux) to the alluring actress Sylvia (Anita Ekberg).

Fellini’s lens turns Rome into a city bathed in elegance and sunlight. Yet at the same time, it is hollow and hedonistic. As Marcello tumbles through superficial pleasures and empty fame, he slowly realizes that the world he lives in is heavy with existential musings and indulgence. Amidst all the glamor and the glitz, the so-called sweet life might not be so dazzling after all.

1 ‘Ladri di biciclette’ (1948)

Director: Vittorio De Sica

Ladri di biciclette goes deep into post-WWII Italy, where hope is as scarce as work. Antonio Ricci, a long-struggling unemployed man, finally secures a job putting up posters - but he needs a bicycle to get work done. When his prized bike is stolen, Antonio and his young son, Bruno, set off through the bustling, unforgiving streets of Rome to find it.

Set in a world where postwar reality has left civilization in shambles, Ladri di biciclette shines a small beacon of hope through the father-son bonding experience portrayed. It’s a simple but gut-wrenching story, in which audiences can feel every pang of Antonio’s desperation as a bike can mean the difference between dignity and despair.

