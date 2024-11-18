Calling all K-Drama fans — Rakuten Viki is making 10 K-Dramas available to stream on the Asian entertainment platform for free! Back in 2023, the streaming service designated November 29 as International K-Drama Day. This year, they’re planning on taking the tradition forward and giving fans a chance to enjoy the occasion by watching and streaming some of the platform’s best K-Dramas without any fee.

Starting November 29, 2024, Rakuten Viki is offering fans a wide range of old and new K-Dramas to binge watch. The genres of these temporarily free shows range from romcoms to fantasy and everything in between. The lineup includes longtime fan-favorites including What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Guardian: The Great and Lonely God as well as recent titles such as Cinderella at 2 AM and My Lovely Liar.

That’s not all, though. To celebrate International K-Drama Day, Rakuten Viki is also giving fans access to exclusive interviews with the cast and crew from popular K-Dramas. The streaming service will roll out interviews with actors including Nam Yoon-su (Love in the Big City) and Han Ji-hyeon (Face Me) on its social media platforms. These interviews will also feature behind-the-scenes conversations with famous producers and directors in the industry. The celebration will also feature a contest for fans to win concert tickets for K-Pop groups FiftyFifty and 8Turn.

The Celebrations Aren’t Limited to Just One Day!

As shared in a Press Release by the streaming platform, Rakuten Viki’s festivities for their second annual K-Drama Day will begin on November 18, 2024. In the days leading up to the actual event, fans will have the chance to win signed merchandise and other exciting giveaways including autographed posters, polaroids, and exclusive plush toys. According to Sam Wu, CEO at Rakuten Viki, K-Drama Day is meant to give back to the fans who have “made Viki the world’s top destination for K-Drama enthusiasts.”

Wu shared that this year’s celebration will last for two weeks and will include exclusive live content, opportunities for the fans to interact with their favorite K-Drama stars, and a chance to connect with fellow K-Drama fans through a dedicated Viki chat room. “K-dramas are a global cultural phenomenon and International K-Drama Day is all about bringing the fans closer to their favorite actors and series,” added Wu.

To help fans gear up for the massive celebration, the streaming platform scheduled drops of many highly-anticipated series premieres and finales. The lineup includes the premiere episode of Love Your Enemy starring Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi along with the romance drama Brewing Love starring Kim Se-jeong. The series finale of Family by Choice will be released on November 27, 2024, just before Viki officially kicks off International K-Drama Day.

Those who are interested can visit kdramaday.com to keep up with all the celebrations in store for International K-Drama Day on November 29, 2024.