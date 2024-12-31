In time, the 2010s may prove to be one of the best decades for film. International cinema in particular thrived, conjuring up many instant classics that not only came to be revered critical accomplishments, but found mainstream fanfare and adoration as well. Excelling with their narrative nous, their engrossing thematic might, and their stunning mastery of tone, the best foreign films of the 2010s make up many of the best pictures the decade saw.

The decade held so many international masterpieces, in fact, that such gems as Cold War, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, and Blue is the Warmest Colour are among just some of the highlights that missed out on making the top 10. The films that do feature encompass everything from suspenseful South Korean thrillers to bold and contemplative French comedies, and even to engrossing, dark, and nuanced Scandinavian dramas.

10 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

With a loose basis on Sarah Waters’ historical crime novel ‘Fingersmith’, The Handmaiden sees esteemed veteran director Park Chan-wook weaving together a spellbinding visual display with a tale of tremendous intrigue and suspense to be one of the most engrossing thrillers of the decade. It follows a Korean con artist and his accomplice, a young orphan, as they devise a cunning plan to swindle a wealthy Japanese heiress out of her inheritance.

While the underlying relationship of the film—the growing bond between the two female leads that is realized with explicit sexual content—drew some criticism, The Handmaiden earned widespread acclaim for its entrancing story of deceit and scandal. It is a pulsating erotic thriller for the new age, and a fiercely intelligent tale of desire armed with a fantastic penchant for black comedy and a litany of sublime performances.

9 'Land of Mine' (2016)

Directed by Martin Zandvliet

The 2010s mark an exceptional decade for war cinema, with such technical feats as Dunkirk and 1917 defining the visual mastery of the genre, while the likes of Beasts of No Nation and Hacksaw Ridge explored the thematic might of such conflicts. Coming from Denmark, Land of Mine is one of the defining highlights of war cinema in recent years.

The contemplative drama takes place in the immediate aftermath of Germany’s surrender from WWII, following a squad of young German PoWs in Denmark who, without training or adequate resources, are tasked with clearing the nation’s coast of landmines. Combining sequences of unbearable suspense with abrupt moments of horrific violence, all while maintaining a steady focus on the young men hopelessly carrying out their assignment with dreams of returning home, Land of Mine is a nuanced and striking war drama that revels in its complex morality and heart-stopping spectacle.

8 'Roma' (2018)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

A stunning feat of film-making and profoundly personal storytelling, Roma thrives as a historical drama embedded in writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s own childhood and recollections of a tumultuous time in Mexican history. It focuses on Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a domestic worker for an upper-middle class family in 1970s Mexico City. While she has a strong bond with the family’s four children, the onset of an unexpected pregnancy casts her life into disarray as political upheaval strikes the nation.

The film uses its intriguing premise alongside Cuarón’s incredibly brave and deeply personal story to paint an extravagant and moving picture of class divisions and familial love. Roma received 10 Academy Award nominations, making it equal with The Favourite as the most nominated movie of its year. It won three Oscars and, in the process, became the first Mexican film to win Best Foreign Language Film.

7 'Your Name' (2016)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

A highlight not only of Japanese anime in the 2010s, but of all animated cinema, Your Name has enchanted movie lovers the world over with its beautiful marriage of picturesque visuals and emotionally evocative narrative. It follows two teenagers who discover that they share a powerful connection through their ability to swap bodies. The scenario between the young boy and girl becomes even more complex when they embark on a quest to meet each other in person.

The movie weaves together a viewing experience of transfixing fantasy allure through director Makoto Shinkai’s grounded sense of story that places an emphasis on the awkwardness of teenage life. Despite the fact that it was largely snubbed at the major Western awards ceremonies, Your Life has come to be regarded as one of the best animated films of the century from any country.

6 'A Separation' (2011)

Directed by Asghar Farhadi

Coming from Iran, A Separation is one of the greatest and most scintillating dramas of the 2010s. Worried about finding care for his ailing father, Nader (Peyman Moaadi) refuses to leave Tehran, leading his wife, Simin (Leila Hatami), to sue for divorce as she hopes to find a better life abroad for her and her daughter. The deterioration of the relationship, however, grows even more complex when Nader becomes embroiled in an inflammatory legal case involving a woman’s miscarriage.

While the film excels at realizing the ugly messiness of the situation, it remains a focused and powerful exploration of the nuances of a destabilizing relationship thrust amid a dire set of circumstances. It is defined by the challenging might of the moral conundrums it presents which, when buoyed by a range of spectacular performances and a grounded, realistic tension, help make A Separation one of the greatest films the Middle Eastern nations have ever produced.

5 'The Hunt' (2012)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Thriving with Mads Mikkelsen’s outstanding lead performance that brings a palpable air of desperation and sympathy to the story, The Hunt is a daring drama that isn’t afraid to deal with confronting issues directly. Mikkelsen stars as Lucas, a caring and affectionate though lonely kindergarten aide whose life is thrust into chaos and hysteria when one of his students—the daughter of his best friend—falsely accuses him of sexually abusing her.

An engrossing and stomach-churning weight permeates throughout the film. Audiences are forced to resonate with Lucas’ turmoil, with him becoming an increasingly desperate victim of injustice as the small community of the town quickly turns against him. Unflinching and realized with a pessimistic maturity, The Hunt is a difficult viewing experience. However, such tonal and thematic intensity only makes the movie a more powerful and pointed picture as well as one of the greatest movies Denmark has ever released.

4 'Incendies' (2010)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

A significant film in the context of Denis Villeneuve’s directorial career, Incendies is a grueling and disturbing drama of family and the inhumanity of war. It follows twin siblings in Canada who are tasked, by their dying mother, with delivering letters to a father they thought was dead and an older brother they never knew they had. Their quest to carry out the mysterious task sees them travel to their mother’s native land in the Middle East, where they learn of her involvement in a religious war.

Villeneuve’s presentation, as technically masterful as ever, is rich with elegance, poise, and purpose, but the artful nature of the camerawork takes nothing away from the searing and unforgettable brutality of the story. It is a ferociously disturbing tale of tragedy and love that is propped up by its profoundly human central focus and its impressive performances that only add an extra weight to the already hefty film.