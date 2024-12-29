The 1990s were a transformative decade for cinema and international films, which have helped redefine the Seventh Art, are also a part of what has made it such a groundbreaking era. It saw filmmakers from around the globe, ranging from Pedro Almodóvar to Claire Denis, delivering captivating narratives, challenging societal norms, and tackling universal themes that resonate with audiences beyond their borders.

Naturally, the results were nothing short of noteworthy, featuring incredible works that explored human connection and cultural identity, among other poignant matters. Whether readers are looking to deep-dive into some visually astonishing works or want to immerse themselves in a moving narrative, these are some of the best international movies of the 1990s.

10 'All About My Mother' (1999)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Starring none other but the incredibly talented Penelope Cruz, All About My Mother is certainly one of Pedro Almodóvar's finest films. The feel-good romance drama centers around a bereaved mother, an overwrought actress, her jealous lover, and a pregnant nun.

Exploring themes of identity, loss, motherhood, and love, All About My Mother invites audiences to delve into the minds of equally flawed and relatable characters and connect with them, with its protagonist embarking on a meaningful self-discovery journey that resonates with universal audiences. Whether we're talking about the strong, three-dimensional female protagonists or the relevant topics it addresses, Almodóvar's movie stands as a pivotal entry when it comes to international 1990s cinema. Its stylish direction and contemplative but engaging narrative help cement its legacy.

9 'Central Station' (1998)

Directed by Walter Salles

Set against the backdrop of Brazil's stunning landscapes, Central Station is a road-trip tragedy drama, following the emotive journey of a jaded schoolteacher (Fernanda Montenegro) turned letter-writer for illiterate people, as well as a young boy (Vinícius de Oliveira) who, after the tragic death of his mother, attempts to find his estranged father.

Central Station beautifully blends themes of loss and hope, shedding light on the poignant power of compassion. Nominated for two Academy Awards, the stunning Brazilian picture is easily among the country's finest, with its universal themes continuing to resonate with worldwide audiences and the heartfelt storytelling touching the hearts of many; not only is Central Station a gracefully executed movie, it is a milestone in international cinema.

8 'Beau Travail' (1999)

Directed by Claire Denis

A blueprint in LGBTQ+ cinema, Beau Travail by Claire Denis is easily one of the most profound, touching, and perhaps even influential movies of the 1990s. The war drama follows an ex-Foreign Legion officer as he looks back at his once-glorious life of leading troops in Djibouti and his obsessive jealousy towards a younger recruit. Starring Denis Lavant in the lead role.

Anchored by beautiful visual storytelling and a haunting score, Beau Travail is widely regarded as a masterwork of French cinema, cementing Denis as one of the best female directors — and directors, period — working today. Forging conventional narrative structures and delivering a poetic and visually immersive viewing experience instead, this queer cinema landmark challenges traditional depictions of masculinity in film and delves into suppressed sexuality.

7 'Run Lola Run' (1998)

Directed by Tom Tykwer

For adrenaline junkies who love a pulse-pounding flick that pushes boundaries, Tom Tykwer's Run Lola Run is an essential watch. The highly entertaining dark comedy film follows Franka Potente's Lola who, after a botched money delivery, has 20 minutes to come up with 100,000 Deutschmarks.

Run Lola Run provides viewers with an intriguing and innovative exploration of the butterfly effect, keeping them on the edge of their seats. Its amazing execution, combined with the kinetic direction and relentless soundtrack, cement Run Lola Run as one of the most interesting films of its genre in the international realm. Beyond its groundbreaking storyline, amazing style, and high energy, the 1990 movie encourages audiences to reflect on fate, free will, and all the choices that define us.

6 'Cure' (1997)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Kurosawa's Cure is often spotted ranking among the most chilling and disturbing psychological thrillers, leaving a strong imprint on the mind of whoever decides to watch them. Its narrative centers around a frustrated detective (Kôji Yakusho) investigating the case of several gruesome murders committed by people who have no recollection of what they've done.

Whether that is thanks to its eerie cinematography that fully captures the film's creepy atmosphere, the impeccable acting performances, or Kurosawa's incredible direction, Cure is certainly a film worth checking, especially if viewers are into slow-burn psychological horror that slowly creeps under the skin. Among its themes is a deep exploration of the mind's fragility and manipulation, resulting in one of the most thought-provoking and compelling international flicks of the 1990s.

5 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Directed by Wong Kar-Wai

Featuring dream-like visuals to fully immerse audiences, Wong Kar-Wai's Fallen Angels is one of the many films cinephiles should watch if they love visually pleasing cinema. This stunning crime drama set in Hong Kong follows the lives of a hitman (Leon Lai) who hopes to get out of business, and his elusive female partner (Michelle Reis).

Fallen Angels is a remarkable movie for many reasons, lingering long after its final frame and leaving a lasting impression on anyone who decides to venture into its chaotic world. As always, Wong's signature style is poetic and dazzling, with the neon-lit cinematography standing out as one of its strongest elements. In Fallen Angels, audiences are not just viewing the film — they are experiencing its kinetic and moody journey, diving deeply into what has become one of the best international 1990s flicks.

4 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Directed by Edward Yang

If you're in for a heart-wrenching romantic drama, Edward Yang's long arthouse movie A Brighter Summer Day is an international pick worth your time. Based on a true story concerning an incredibly tragic conflict between two youth gangs, this 1991 film has been cemented as one of the best of the decade, gathering widespread critical acclaim for its incredible direction and unforgettable narrative.

Whether for its affecting plot or flawless execution, A Brighter Summer Day has quickly cemented itself as one of the best international films of the 1990s and a landmark entry in cinema, working as both a poignant coming-of-age tale and a powerful chronicle of Taiwan's evolving identity and turbulent times. Furthermore, this timeless and universal watch, which also counts on beautiful cinematography, is a thoughtful meditation on self-discovery and first love.

3 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli is well-known for its stunning animation, and Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke does not disappoint in the slightest. The 1997 action epic touches on environmental themes as it follows Ashitaka on a journey to find the cure for a Tatarigami's curse. He then finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and Tatara.

This cultural and cinematic touchstone is not only a highly entertaining, family-friendly, and educational environmentalist film, but also a towering achievement in animation. The breathtaking epic is not merely anchored by its incredible visuals — Princess Mononoke provides viewers with a deeply resonant and moving narrative, delivering a thought-provoking meditation on coexistence and the cost of advancement. Viewers who love beautiful landscapes, action-packed narratives, and memorable characters should give the Studio Ghibli essential a watch.