For consistency’s sake, it’s best to stick to one definition of an “international film,” and be similarly hasty with saying what that definition is. Here, it might well be best to go with what the Academy Awards considers an international film, which is nice and broad, being “A feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States of America and its territories with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.”

So, with that, some of the following movies might have some English dialogue, or could be set in the U.S. or other English-speaking countries, but if they're potential competitors for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, then they can show up here. The following can only highlight so many films, and there are plenty of iconic ones missing. Consider the following to be the very best of the best; movies that everyone should go out of their way to see, no matter what language they do or don’t speak.

20 'The Wages of Fear' (1953)

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

A French film that’s largely set in South America, The Wages of Fear can consider itself one of the most suspenseful and gripping thrillers in cinema history. It keeps things simple and squeezes every ounce of tension it can out of the straightforward premise at hand, which is, essentially, that a group of desperate men are hired to drive explosive material through incredibly rough terrain.

The Wages of Fear was also remade by William Friedkin as Sorcerer, which is a very good film in its own right, but this 1953 original is the superior one. It’s so ahead of its time, in so many ways, and it’s honestly astounding to watch something more than 70 years old and still feel this nervous the whole way through. It’s undeniably representative of the thriller genre at its purest and absolute best.

The Wages of Fear Run Time 153 minutes Director Henri-Georges Clouzot Release Date April 22, 1953 Actors Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Folco Lulli, Peter Van Eyck, Véra Clouzot

19 'Come and See' (1985)

Director: Elem Klimov

Taking place in what’s now known as Belarus, and produced by the USSR, Come and See earns its reputation as one of the most harrowing and downbeat war movies of all time. It has nothing by way of excitement or action, really, instead being about a desperate fight for survival and the loss of innocence a young boy experiences when he joins some resistance fighters to combat German forces.

What starts surreal eventually becomes nightmarish, with the final act of Come and See being particularly terrifying, even though the film itself couldn’t exactly be called a horror movie. It all feels achingly authentic and appropriately distressing, with few films succeeding at making war look quite as miserable and destructive as Come and See ultimately makes it look.

Come And See (1985) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 3, 1985 Director Elem Klimov Cast Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes

18 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

It’s hard to talk about great films made outside of English-speaking territories without mentioning at least one movie directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. He’s been a pioneering figure in Japanese animation for decades now, and there’s an argument to be made that Princess Mononoke might well be his masterpiece (with honorable mentions going to… well, pretty much everything else, but especially Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and the more recent The Boy and the Heron).

A fantasy/adventure movie that’s even more mature than most Miyazaki films, Princess Mononoke follows a young man trying to rid himself of a curse, only to find he gets wrapped up in a conflict between an industrial town and forces that reside in a nearby forest. It’s stunning to look at throughout, it’s amazingly scored, there are thought-provoking environmental themes, and the core story is a satisfying and layered one; it’s all good stuff, however you want to judge it, really.

Princess Mononoke (1997) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 12, 1997 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Runtime 134 minutes

17 'Bicycle Thieves' (1948)

Director: Vittorio De Sica

Bicycle Thieves is about as simple as filmmaking gets, with the whole movie intentionally feeling like a slice-of-life story that does so successfully enough that one feels they're watching reality unfold. It was made in Italy not long after the end of the Second World War, exploring the desperation a father goes to in order to provide for his family, and the trouble caused when his bicycle – which he needs for work – is stolen.

In less than 90 minutes, Bicycle Thieves gets you to feel for its characters, puts two of them on a journey, and then proves tremendously moving in the end. If it counts as a tearjerker, then it’s not a sentimental nor emotionally manipulative one, by any means. Bicycle Thieves is a testament to the idea that sometimes, simplicity is best, and it’s hard to imagine someone watching this essential classic from Italy without being at least somewhat moved.