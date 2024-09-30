Though international movies might not get the same sort of recognition at awards shows like the Oscars, by no means does that mean the acting found in the best ones is any less worthy of recognition. Some international actors do get Oscar nominations or even occasionally wins, admittedly, while others get overlooked or otherwise recognized by other awards shows, within their respective territories.

But plenty of great performances transcend language and countries, with the following movies all being ones where such performances can be seen. The following titles are selected based on how great the acting is overall, particularly if there are numerous actors within each worthy of praise. They're also just great international movies in general, outside the acting, and are all quite approachable for those wanting to branch out and watch films that aren’t in English.

10 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Starring: Takeshi Kaneshiro, Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung Chiu-wai

Image via Miramax

Chungking Express is a rare arthouse romantic comedy, though it’s also got some crime elements and feels a little more serious/dramatic in places. Two of the lead characters are police officers, though they never interact, with one’s loneliness and chance at new love explored in the first half, and then the same being explored regarding the latter in the film’s second half.

It’s breezy, likely relatable, and overall bittersweet as a cinematic experience, and features performances from well-regarded Hong Kong actors like Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Brigitte Lin, and Faye Wong. Everyone in the cast is up for working within this movie’s unique tone, even if it could be argued that it’s a trio of people behind the camera who are the real stars: director Wong Kar-wai as well as cinematographers Christopher Doyle and Andrew Lau.

Chungking Express (1994) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 14, 1994 Director Wong Kar-wai Cast Takeshi Kaneshiro , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Faye Wong Runtime 1 hr 38 min

9 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Starring: Marcello Mastroianni, Anita Ekberg, Anouk Aimée

Image via Riama Film

Perhaps a little like with Wong Kar-wai and Chungking Express, Federico Fellini is the name most associated with La Dolce Vita; it feels distinctly like his film. That being said, most movies are intensely collaborative affairs, and this one’s no exception, with Fellini’s co-writers and the stacked cast of French and Italian actors (as well as Swedish actress Anita Ekberg) also being worthy of praise.

Regarding Ekberg, she’s often featured on posters and images from the film, but her role – while impactful – is relatively small. Frequent Fellini collaborator Marcello Mastroianni has far and away the most screen time, and effortlessly slips into the role of an isolated and even existentially despondent journalist trying to find connection and something to live for (and a good story, if he can) throughout Rome.

La Dolce Vita Director Frederico Fellini Cast Marcello Mastroianni , Anita Ekberg , Anouk Aimee , Yvonne Furneaux , Magali Noël , Alain Cuny , Annibale , Ninchi , Walter Santesso Runtime 174 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

8 'Pather Panchali' (1955)

Starring: Subir Banerjee, Uma Das Gupta, Karuna Banerjee

Image via Aurora Film Corporation

One of the greatest coming-of-age movies of all time is an Indian film called Pather Panchali, though as the first part in a trilogy, it is ultimately one piece of a larger narrative. That narrative is The Apu Trilogy, and it follows the titular character from boyhood (in Pather Panchali) to his teenage years (Aparajito) and then concludes with a third film covering his life as a young adult (Apur Sansar).

They're all fantastically acted, and there are naturally three actors who portray the titular character at different stages. Pather Panchali perhaps has the least focus on Apu himself, being a little bit more of a family drama with very believable performances from everyone. Indeed, the acting is a big part of why this film – and its sequels – feel like they accurately capture reality, making the tragic elements of the trilogy’s story hit all the more hard.

Pather Panchali Impoverished priest Harihar Ray, dreaming of a better life for himself and his family, leaves his rural Bengal village in search of work. Alone, his wife, Sarbojaya, looks after her rebellious daughter, Durga, and her young son, Apu, as well as Harihar’s elderly aunt Indir. The children enjoy the small pleasures of their difficult life, while their parents suffer the daily indignities heaped upon them. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

7 'Harakiri' (1962)

Starring: Tatsuya Nakadai, Akira Ishihama, Shima Iwashita

Image via Shochiku

Standing as perhaps one of the greatest international movies of all time, it’s therefore not too surprising that Harakiri is also a movie that has some incredible performances. It’s an emotionally intense and deliberately paced film, focusing on various tragic events – mostly conveyed through flashbacks – that have driven a man to seek revenge against a clan of samurai.

It’s one of the best showcases of Tatsuya Nakadai’s acting abilities, as he carries large stretches of Harakiri and thereby demonstrates why he’s one of the greatest Japanese actors of all time. But everyone else here is great, too, matching the intensity of the story and the filmmaking through their acting. It’s a challenging film to watch at times, and could well have provoked similar feelings for those involved in its making, what with the harrowing story and the physicality much of the acting required.

Harakiri (1962) Director Masaki Kobayashi Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Ishihama , Shima Iwashita , Tetsurô Tanba , Masao Mishima , Ichirô Nakatani , Kei Satō , Yoshio Inaba Runtime 133 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

6 'Incendies' (2010)

Starring: Lubna Azabal, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Maxim Gaudette

Image via Entertainment One

On the subject of challenging and rather harrowing movies, Incendies is one of the bleakest and most surprising, not to mention being particularly well-regarded as far as relatively recent foreign films go. It was one of several high-intensity drama-focused movies Denis Villeneuve directed before he seemed to gain an appetite for directing science fiction movies, with Incendies being especially grounded and gut-wrenching.

It's mostly about two siblings traveling so they can uncover various truths about the history of their family, and what they do when they discover secrets that completely shatter their worldviews. Again, you have to respect the level of acting here because of how disturbing things get narratively and emotionally; it’s best to keep things vague for anyone who’s not yet seen Incendies, but it’s something that proves impossible to forget, once seen.

Incendies (2010) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Lubna Azabal , Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin , Maxim Gaudette , Rémy Girard , Abdelghafour Elaaziz , Allen Altman Runtime 131 Minutes

5 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Starring: Chishū Ryū, Chieko Higashiyama, Setsuko Hara

Image via Shochiku

Very few filmmakers seemed as continually capable of getting naturalistic and very much “everyday” performances out of actors like Yasujirō Ozu, who was well-regarded for his family dramas. And of his films, Tokyo Story tends to be the most acclaimed and demonstrative of his skills as a filmmaker, with particularly great performances here given by both Chishū Ryū and Setsuko Hara, two individuals who appeared in their fair share of Ozu films.

Tokyo Story centers on grandparents visiting their younger relatives in Tokyo, and finding that most of them seem too caught up in their busy lives to pay their elders much attention. It’s a sometimes gentle film, and one that’s also sometimes heartbreaking, with it almost feeling like watching real life at times. As with any grounded drama film, the performances are a key part in maintaining such an illusion (if one wants to call it that; most movies are, more or less, after all).

Tokyo Story Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Max

4 'Three Colors: Red' (1994)

Starring: Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Frédérique Feder

Image via Rialto Film

Like with The Apu Trilogy, it’s hard to single out just one of the Three Colors films when it comes to the subject of acting. Each one deals with mostly grounded stories that deal with the human condition, as well as love and/or loneliness, and given it’s a thematic trilogy, there are different actors in each one playing largely disconnected characters.

The third in the trilogy, Three Colors: Red, might well be the best acting-wise, and could also be the greatest of the three overall… but the trilogy is undoubtedly worth diving into as a whole. The leads here, Irène Jacob and Jean-Louis Trintignant, get to dig into the material provided by what might be the most mysterious and moving film in the Three Colors trilogy, and successfully portray their complex characters with what looks like ease.

Three Colors: Red Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 1994 Director Krzysztof Kieślowski Cast Irène Jacob , Jean-Louis Trintignant , Jean-Pierre Lorit , Frédérique Feder Runtime 99 Minutes

3 'Scenes from a Marriage' (1974)

Starring: Liv Ullmann, Erland Josephson, Bibi Andersson

Image via Criterion

Scenes from a Marriage is almost three hours long, if you watch the theatrical cut, while it nears five hours if you choose to watch the miniseries version. Either way, what you get is a series of intense and emotionally harrowing scenes that depict the breakdown of a marriage, many of them just featuring the two lead actors of the film/miniseries, Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

Both Ullmann and Josephson had their fair share of collaborations with director Ingmar Bergman, but are arguably at their best here, and both need to be incredible to carry the difficult material at hand. It’s to their credit (and Bergman’s, of course), that Scenes from a Marriage is riveting throughout, never getting boring, even though on paper it might sound repetitive and perhaps even meaningless, what with the inevitability of the conclusion and all. With such actors and a filmmaker behind it, it’s ultimately anything but repetitive, boring, or meaningless.

Watch on Max

2 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba